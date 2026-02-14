8 Fast Food Fried Shrimp Menu Items To Try During Lent
During the season of Lent, Catholics embrace prayer and the practices of almsgiving (charity) and fasting in preparation for Easter. One of the most well-known traditions is foregoing the consumption of meat on Ash Wednesday, Good Friday, and every Friday in between. According to Catholic laws on abstinence, meat includes the flesh of chickens, cows, pigs, and sheep. Seafood is a different category, so shellfish, such as shrimp, are a great option to fill the meat void during this holy observance.
Fortunately, several fast food menus feature fried shrimp, so you don't have to feel left out, even while practicing fasting and abstinence from meat. From seafood specialists like Captain D's and Long John Silver's to burger and chicken joints like Culver's and Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen, you can find fried shrimp at fast food chains all across the country. You can even expand the flavor palate at places like Panda Express and Pei Wei Asian Kitchen. Plus, these menu items are fantastic ways to switch things up if you've already tried the best chain restaurant fried fish baskets, like those at Red Lobster and Texas Roadhouse, or if you need something quick while you're out and about. So, let's dig into the fast food fried shrimp options available during Lent.
Butterfly Shrimp at Captain D's
It might have once been struggling, but Captain D's is making a comeback since it started opening new domestic locations in late 2022 and expanding into the international market at the end of 2025. The seafood chain is known for its deep-fried offerings, and its Butterfly Shrimp is a year-round menu favorite, praised for the shrimps' decent size and nice crunch with a slight sweetness. The breaded shellfish comes in five-, 10-, and 15-piece appetizer options with your choice of dipping sauce. Additionally, you can get a 15-piece or 20-piece butterfly shrimp meal, both of which are served with two sides, two hush puppies, and up to three dipping sauces.
Butterfly Jumbo Shrimp at Culver's
It's not too common for a fast food burger restaurant to serve seafood. McDonald's tried making a shellfish sandwich in select markets more than once — the McCrab in 2003 and the Crab Meat Sandwich in 2017 — but didn't have much success. Fortunately, Culver's has had amazing success with its Butterfly Jumbo Shrimp. One possible reason many diners love these lightly breaded bites is because the restaurant doesn't cook them until you place your order. Available in three, six, and 10 pieces, the shrimp comes with up to two dipping sauces of your choice, including signature cocktail and tartar sauces. Like always, you have the option to turn your order into a value basket, which adds your choice of side and a drink to turn your shrimp into a full meal.
Shrimp Tackle Box at Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen
Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen might be one of the fast food chains that serve the worst-quality fish sandwiches in our humble opinion, but that same opinion doesn't apply to the Shrimp Tackle Box. A seasonal menu item usually released during the Lenten season (but available as of this writing), we like this shrimp for its zesty flavor and crispy breading. Meanwhile, other diners tout the shrimp for being crunchy and savory on the outside and juicy but firm on the inside. They're done so well that you can even eat the tails. The Shrimp Tackle Box comes with eight pieces, and as a combo, you can choose a regular with one side or a large with two sides. In addition, the combo comes with a biscuit, a drink, and your choice of one dipping sauce.
Shrimp Basket at Long John Silver's
In the 1970s, Long John Silver's grew to more than 1,000 locations. Although this number has since been reduced to 475, many long-time fans love the restaurant's menu and will even drive up to 30 minutes just to satiate their desire. The shrimp is a popular menu item, and the Shrimp Basket includes six hand-battered shrimp, a choice of side, and two hushpuppies. However, the Popcorn Shrimp Basket is also a good fried shellfish option. Long John Silver's likes to offer specials during Lenten season, such as its $6 Coconut Butterfly Shrimp (and other $6 shrimp baskets), which it released in 2025. So, be on the lookout for deals at this restaurant for the 2026 season.
Southern Fried Shrimp at Zaxby's
Like Popeyes, Zaxby's is a Southern-born fast food chain that has made its mark across America with a focus on serving chicken. In recent years, though, the chain has started adding Southern Fried Shrimp to its menu during Lent, and it came early this year. The chain began serving it on January 19, 2026, giving fans even more time to enjoy its flavorful seafood offering. As a meal, it includes eight shrimp, Zax Sauce, Texas toast, fries, and a drink. You can also order the shrimp and sauce by themselves for a snack, or get the Asian Zensation Zalad with the shrimp for a cuisine fusion that's complemented with a citrus vinaigrette and a veggie egg roll.
Shrimp Dinner at Swensons Drive-In
Since 1934, Swensons has remained one of the drive-in restaurants you can still pull up to in Ohio. It started with burgers, most notably the Galley Boy Double Cheeseburger featuring two signature sauces and a green olive pick on a toasted bun. However, the menu has grown exponentially over the years, and its seafood shouldn't be missed. Among the menu items suitable for Lent is the Shrimp Dinner, which comes with a dozen shrimp and cocktail dipping sauce. You also get fries, a toasted roll, and either coleslaw or applesauce. If you don't want the full dinner, though, you can order the Shrimp Snack, which comes without the sides. Some people are surprised about the quality, size, and crunch of the fried shrimp.
Honey Walnut Shrimp at Panda Express
When you think of getting fast food fried shrimp, an Asian restaurant probably doesn't spring to mind. Stepping outside the box, though, can provide a welcome change in flavor during the holy season. Perhaps that variety is why Panda Express is Hawaii's favorite fast food chain (according to a report from FinanceBuzz). Since 2010, the restaurant chain has been serving Honey Walnut Shrimp, a generous helping of tempura-battered shrimp covered in a honey sauce and sprinkled with glazed walnuts. You can order this award-winning menu item a la carte or as part of a bowl, plate, or even catering platter.
Kung Pao Shrimp at Pei Wei Asian Kitchen
In our ranking of Chinese chain restaurants, Pei Wei Asian Kitchen took a good middle-of-the-road spot (alongside Panda Express) for its fresh and flavorful dishes. One of these menu items is the Kung Pao Shrimp, an entrée that features crispy, lightly breaded shrimp in a chili soy sauce with carrots, chili flakes, garlic, peanuts, scallions, and snap peas. Despite all the chili, it has a low spice level. Since it's made with either corn or potato starch, it's gluten-free if you have a sensitivity or celiac allergy. You can even order it in one of the restaurant's signature Feasts, along with its Firecracker and Original Shrimp options for a family meal or small gathering during Lent.