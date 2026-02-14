8 Fast Food Fried Shrimp Menu Items To Try During Lent

During the season of Lent, Catholics embrace prayer and the practices of almsgiving (charity) and fasting in preparation for Easter. One of the most well-known traditions is foregoing the consumption of meat on Ash Wednesday, Good Friday, and every Friday in between. According to Catholic laws on abstinence, meat includes the flesh of chickens, cows, pigs, and sheep. Seafood is a different category, so shellfish, such as shrimp, are a great option to fill the meat void during this holy observance.

Fortunately, several fast food menus feature fried shrimp, so you don't have to feel left out, even while practicing fasting and abstinence from meat. From seafood specialists like Captain D's and Long John Silver's to burger and chicken joints like Culver's and Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen, you can find fried shrimp at fast food chains all across the country. You can even expand the flavor palate at places like Panda Express and Pei Wei Asian Kitchen. Plus, these menu items are fantastic ways to switch things up if you've already tried the best chain restaurant fried fish baskets, like those at Red Lobster and Texas Roadhouse, or if you need something quick while you're out and about. So, let's dig into the fast food fried shrimp options available during Lent.