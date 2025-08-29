How Captain D's Is Making A Comeback In 2025
After more than a decade of fighting a disinterested market, the skies have cleared for Captain D's. In 2025, America's second-largest seafood chain announced plans to open a bunch of new U.S. locations – and not just in places where the restaurant already exists. Captain D's is breaking ground with its first round of restaurants in two new places: three restaurants in San Antonio, Texas, and five locations in Maryland. The seafood chain has also announced plans to expand its international footprint to include new locations in the U.K.
Captain D's is just getting more popular again, partly thanks to a fast-casual seafood revolution in the U.S., in which people are rediscovering their love of dining on hush puppies and other seafood-based delights in a relaxed, sit-down restaurant environment. And though Captain D's is just one of a few classic seafood chains poised to make a comeback, not every seafood joint is getting a boost from the change of pace. Red Lobster has been closing locations left and right, and unconfirmed rumors are rumbling about the end of Long John Silvers. Both chains are rolling out rebrands, but Captain D's stands out in expanding markets on multiple fronts.
What sets up Captain D's for success?
Captain D's opened its first location in 1969 in Donelson, Tennessee (the company's headquarters are still located in the southern state). They started out as Mr. D's Seafood and Hamburgers, serving meals with quality ingredients at affordable prices, and then changed their name to Captain D's Seafood in 1974. At that point, hamburgers were left out of both the name and the menu, placing the emphasis on seafood. There have been a few rebrands over the years with logo changes and style shifts, and some markets have also seen some downturn. Back in 2008, for example, Captain D's biggest franchisee filed for bankruptcy. But ownership has changed hands over the years, the latest in 2022, when Centre Partners took control, repositioning the company for growth. The priority has always been to provide a place for family and friends to gather around affordable, comforting, quality food — and that's been a key ingredient in Captain D's success.
Everyone loves to get quality for what feels like a deal, but that's just one factor pushing Captain D's forward. The 2025 menu boasts tantalizing offerings at unbeatable prices: batter-dipped fish fillets served with two sides and hush puppies for only $8.99; affordable grilled fish options for those who prefer grilled over fried foods; and desserts like classic cheesecake for $4.49 a slice (here's why red velvet cheese cake is the only cake worth making). Franchisees also get a bit of flexibility when they open a location, with restaurant models that are suitable to a wide variety of locations.