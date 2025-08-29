How Captain D's Is Making A Comeback In 2025

After more than a decade of fighting a disinterested market, the skies have cleared for Captain D's. In 2025, America's second-largest seafood chain announced plans to open a bunch of new U.S. locations – and not just in places where the restaurant already exists. Captain D's is breaking ground with its first round of restaurants in two new places: three restaurants in San Antonio, Texas, and five locations in Maryland. The seafood chain has also announced plans to expand its international footprint to include new locations in the U.K.

Captain D's is just getting more popular again, partly thanks to a fast-casual seafood revolution in the U.S., in which people are rediscovering their love of dining on hush puppies and other seafood-based delights in a relaxed, sit-down restaurant environment. And though Captain D's is just one of a few classic seafood chains poised to make a comeback, not every seafood joint is getting a boost from the change of pace. Red Lobster has been closing locations left and right, and unconfirmed rumors are rumbling about the end of Long John Silvers. Both chains are rolling out rebrands, but Captain D's stands out in expanding markets on multiple fronts.