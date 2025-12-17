8 Fast Food Chains That Serve The Worst-Quality Fish Sandwiches

Is it really that difficult to find a good fast food fish sandwich? Apparently so. Over the years, plenty of fast food restaurants have offered their own version of a fish sandwich, from the iconic Filet-O-Fish to the strange menu item Burger King created that didn't make it past the 1990s. We can understand why it's remained such a perennial staple at fast food joints. Fish sandwiches offer a lighter alternative to classic hamburgers, and give pescatarians a way to get their fast food fix without resorting to purely veggie options.

However, fast food fish sandwiches can feel like an afterthought. Often, they're one of the least popular items on the menu, and it can seem as though fast food restaurants have a "this will do" attitude to their offerings, safe in the knowledge that not many people will order them.

This has led to a host of terrible fish sandwiches out there, and the options available to customers can be pretty bleak. Some places, like Burger King and Wendy's, serve up greasy affairs with poor flavor and a limp bite. Other restaurants, like Captain D's, specialize in serving fried fish, yet somehow struggle to get fish sandwiches right. To figure out which fish sandwiches were the worst of the bunch, we scoured customer reviews, looking for the items that people consistently agreed were awful — and we're presenting them all here.