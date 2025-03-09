McDonald's Actually Made An Attempt At A Shellfish Sandwich Years Ago

McDonald's is the first name that pops up every time someone mentions burgers and fries. Its tendency to stick with what it knows has worked in its favor so far, but once in a while it does set out to experiment, like it did with the recent launch of the Big Arch burger.

When it comes to seafood, McDonald's tends to fall short — the subtle and beloved Filet-O-Fish is its only offering. It's difficult to blame the popular fast food chain for not trying to step up its seafood game. McDonald's has tried to get creative with crustaceans in the past and it didn't end well. Its shellfish sandwich, for example, has made the list of McDonald's fails.

A revamp of the 2003 McCrab — which was basically a revamp of the 1992 Crab Cake Sandwich (criticized for containing more cake than crab) — was the 2017 iteration called the Crab Meat Sandwich. It was made available under the golden arches of just four restaurants in the San Francisco Bay Area with the aim of launching it in 250 McDonald's restaurants across the region later that year.