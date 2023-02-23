Long John Silver's Is Ringing In Lenten Season With Some New Specials
Stretching from February 22 to April 8, Lent is a time of reflection for many Christians. And avoiding meat consumption is a big part of the religious practice. While this might mean no seared steaks or grilled chicken with dinner, fish is still on the table. That's why many churches opt to hold a fish fry during the Lenten season in lieu of other cookout celebrations.
But fish is still the flesh of a sea creature, so why is it okay to eat this type of meat? There are a few potential reasonings, but most of the evidence points to the idea that seafood comes from a cold-blooded animal, and only meat from warm-blooded ones are off the table. So with that simple exception, seafood reigns as king during Lent. Blue Plate Restaurant Group vice president of marketing Steph Shimp told CBS News that seafood sales are up by 30% at some restaurants during this season.
With that thought in mind, many restaurant chains are rolling out deals on Lent-friendly foods. Just look at Long John Silver's — the restaurant is ringing in the Lenten season with some hot new specials.
Some shrimpy great new deals
In honor of the season of Lent, Long John Silver's is rolling out a slew of menu items, all at low prices. From now through April 23, guests can enjoy picks such as a $6 shrimp basket (with a choice of shrimp that's grilled, battered, or breaded) or a $10 shrimp sea-fare (with 15 pieces of shrimp plus a side of popcorn shrimp to share). The fish and shrimp family feast is also available and features two family-size sides, eight hushpuppies, 12 batter-dipped shrimp, plus eight pieces of crispy Alaska pollock.
The chain's 2023 Lenten offering is a slight spin on last year's. In 2022, Long John Silver's offered a $6.99 fish and shrimp combo or a slightly different take on its $10 sea share involving chicken tenders. (The menu offering has taken on a few different iterations since its debut in 2020).
In addition to the expanded menu, Long john SIlver's will also be offering free delivery on orders of $15 or more done through DoorDash, GrubHub, or Uber Eats. The offer is available Sundays through Thursdays until April 6.