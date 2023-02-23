Long John Silver's Is Ringing In Lenten Season With Some New Specials

Stretching from February 22 to April 8, Lent is a time of reflection for many Christians. And avoiding meat consumption is a big part of the religious practice. While this might mean no seared steaks or grilled chicken with dinner, fish is still on the table. That's why many churches opt to hold a fish fry during the Lenten season in lieu of other cookout celebrations.

But fish is still the flesh of a sea creature, so why is it okay to eat this type of meat? There are a few potential reasonings, but most of the evidence points to the idea that seafood comes from a cold-blooded animal, and only meat from warm-blooded ones are off the table. So with that simple exception, seafood reigns as king during Lent. Blue Plate Restaurant Group vice president of marketing Steph Shimp told CBS News that seafood sales are up by 30% at some restaurants during this season.

With that thought in mind, many restaurant chains are rolling out deals on Lent-friendly foods. Just look at Long John Silver's — the restaurant is ringing in the Lenten season with some hot new specials.