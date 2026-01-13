Panda Express Is One US State's Favorite Fast Food Chain, Report Reveals

The first Panda Express might have opened in Glendale, California — the state that's home to more Panda Express locations than any other — but according to a report from FinanceBuzz, Panda Express is the most popular fast food chain in Hawaii. It first came to the Aloha State in 1987 and has grown to 37 locations serving 1.4 million residents — and countless tourists from around the world.

FinanceBuzz assembled its report on all 50 states' favorite fast food chains by analyzing Google Trends data in combination with restaurants per capita for each brand and state. The report showed considerable regional variety, but Hawaii was the only state in which Panda Express reigned supreme (California prefers another Golden State icon, In-N-Out).

Hungry tourists searching for Panda Express were likely a part of the Google Trends data in question, but they're also key to the chain's Hawaiian success in more traditional ways. The state's first Panda Express is in a tourist hot spot near the famous Waikiki Beach. Traffic from both tourists and locals have made it a remarkable success. Back in 2007, Star Bulletin recognized the location as the highest-earning Panda Express in the world, as it brought in over $4 million per year at the time. It's still open — and still popular with both tourists and locals.