8 Major Changes Coming To KFC In 2026
It was hardly the best of years for the Colonel, as KFC saw profits and popularity dwindle throughout the past year. But, major changes are planned for 2026. The company has already boldly announced the start of its comeback era, taking the first step with a simple request for feedback from those who matter most: The consumers.
Since then, KFC has announced a number of menu and pricing changes while hinting at plenty of others to come. The jury's still out on some of the rumors. Will crispy potato wedges stage a triumphant return after an overwhelming "yes" poll on X? Is this the year classics like the chicken bucket are ditched in favor of more sandwiches and boneless options? The grapevine's working overtime on what major changes may be coming to KFC in 2026. These are the confirmed novelties that we'll definitely be seeing from the company that made us fall in love with its finger lickin' good fried chicken.
Pocket-friendly lunches with $5 bowls
Five menu options, an ultra-low price tag of $5, and all the comfort needed to get us through the cold months? KFC made good on its comeback promise from the very first month of the year thanks to these pocket-friendly bowl deals that guarantee warm bellies and return customers. The $5 Bowls serve protein, carbs, spices, and flavor by the bowlful. Cheese-lovers are spoiled for choice with options like the Cheesy Nuggy Gravy Bowl and two mac and cheese dishes — regular and spicy. For a harder-hitting carb load, the Mashed Potato Bowl, also available in a spicy version, will do the trick.
This is not the first time KFC has gone down the $5 bowl road. Around the same time last year, the company announced the return of the famous Nashville Hot Sauce as part of a $5 bowl lineup that was eerily similar to the current deal, albeit for a limited-time only. Which brings us to the next question: How long will the new lineup last? Meanwhile, the reviews are coming in and they're glowing, with reviewers on YouTube even describing the Cheesy Nuggy Gravy Bowl as one of the best entries on the KFC menu, and their favorite thing ever.
$10 Tuesdays beat the meal prep blues
It started as a clap back to the pressures of maintaining weeknight meal prep resolutions, but the recurrent offer is here to stay. Every Tuesday, you can buy an eight-piece bucket of dark meat or tenders for just $10. The deal was launched in time for the second week of January, right when most of us lose all interest in sourcing and cooking enough dinners to last the week. The idea is to help you beat the meal prep blues by stretching your budget with a protein-packed meal base, making it easier to keep to your resolutions.
Looking for ideas to incorporate the deal into your weekly meal plan? You can use the dark meat to make a delicious chicken katsu. You could also turn them into juicy chicken meatballs and add some fries or greens. Of course, you can also just scarf the whole thing down in one sitting, which is what most of us do.
The birth of a fashion icon
KFC excels at fast food — fried chicken, glorious mashed potatoes and gravy, and popcorn chicken being three classics that spring to mind. But, launching fashion trends? Maybe not so much. Well, 2026 just may be the year to change all that, as KFC gets ready to serve the Bowl-O-Tie. This one's not for eating, but if you're a committed KFC fan it's still got "icon" stamped all over. The Bowl-O-Tie is all about going back to the grassroots with a more cheeky take on the classic bolo tie synonymous with Colonel Sanders.
Cowboy core fashion is still riding its 2025 wave, so it's certainly the perfect time for KFC to leave its mark on the catwalk trend. The Bowl-O-Tie retails for a mere $11 on the official site, but if you haven't pre-ordered yours yet, you're fresh out of luck. The limited run of 100 is already sold out, and if you convince anyone to part with theirs, it's very likely to set you back considerably more. The drop is expected to take place in March, so be at the ready to scour eBay.
New offers every Sunday
This new offer takes pre-Monday blues and flips the script, turning the end of the weekend into a celebration. "Sundays by KFC" is a series of ongoing deals that aim to make us look forward to what could just be the most dreaded evening of the week. New offers are announced every week and continue until the end of February. If the January offers are anything to go by, #sundayscaries look like they're a thing of the past.
The idea was born as a temporary pop-up in New York, but fans loved it enough that KFC decided to turn it into a longer-term, app-based offer. The chain has already dished out a deal for every Sunday this year, from $5 off a 6-Piece Taste of KFC to a 12-Piece Chicken Bucket offer for $15 to a $30 8-Piece Chicken + 8 Tenders Feast. Next up? Anything from individual meals to shareable buckets that are just right for that family movie night or football watch party.
A special menu just for Canada
Given the new collab with Canadian celebrity chef and The Bear star Matty Matheson, it was to be expected that KFC-lovers across the border would have some extra treats coming their way. The start of the new year turned out to be more finger lickin' good than usual for those visiting a KFC store in Canada, with items like the Matty Matt Slider, the Matty Melt Chicken Sandwich, and the Matty Mega Melt Poutine added to the menu for a limited-time only.
Here's what the Hollywood star turned chef had to say about the new additions when interviewed for KFC Canada: "We're piling cheese, caramelized onions, fried chicken, everything you love to make a few fire menu items. Fill your boots!" Reviews, however, are mixed and the casual mixing of poutine and chicken popcorn has not gone down well with some Redditors.
A classic Canadian poutine, made with French fries doused in gravy and topped with cheese curds, can be hard to find in the U.S. Fans stateside are not left completely in the cold, however. The $5 Matty's Cheesy Nuggy Gravy Bowl is possibly the closest thing to poutine that's readily available and it looks set to stay.
Kwench drinks drop in the U.K.
Most of us go to KFC for the fried chicken, so we're probably going to need a couple of refreshing drinks to wash it all down. "Kwench by KFC" is a new line of specialty drinks designed to do just that, while looking good. The collection was launched as a £38 million investment pilot project in select locations across the United Kingdom, but has now expanded nationwide. The drinks are also available in some other European locations, including the new flagship store in Rome. Does this mean KFC is straying from the heart of its business — chicken? Not at all. It's simply a way to give consumers additional reasons to hit up their local KFC.
There are 11 drinks to choose from, including iced coffees, boba refreshers, sparkling lemonades, and Krunch Shakes. The range is officially geared towards Generation Z, but we're guessing that the appeal of these new menu items will enjoy broader popularity. Happily, no one is being carded here, so we can all enjoy the new collection — provided KFC decides to expand it beyond the U.K. and Europe.
More saucy outlets and menu items
Saucy outlets started out as a test idea in Orlando, when the company decided to develop a KFC sub-concept that appealed to consumers with menu items designed to showcase a dynamic sauce lineup. The result was a very simple menu focused on chicken tenders, with 11 sauces, drinks, and sides that can be delivered quickly, using fresh ingredients, cooked on the spot. The KFC sub-brand recently marked its first anniversary with the opening of three more outlet locations in Orlando — Waterford Lakes, Winter Park, and Hunters Creek.
The menu now also has new "build-it-your-way" combos and lighter bites tacked on. One of the newer additions, called 3 Puffies, 1 Sauce, is likely to become a fast favorite with donut diehards thanks to its luscious formula that's rich in sweetness and gooey pastry. For just $2.99 a bag, your sweet tooth gets to indulge in three small, sugar-dusted pastries served with a dessert sauce.
KFC stores in Europe are doubling
KFC's current drive to increase the number of its stores across Europe is testament to the popular saying "you can't have too much of a good thing." Hot on the heels of Rome's sexy, new outlet, there are plans to double the number of KFC stores in Europe within the next five years.
KFC opened its very first European flagship store in Prague in 2025. With only five KFC flagship stores across the world, this in itself could already be a sign of growing importance for the European market. The outlet is located right on Wenceslas Square, one of the most important Czech landmarks. The Rome store is right next to the Fontana di Trevi, another Italian icon, so we sense a pattern for the upcoming European launches.
The brand has stated outright that the focus will be on iconic locations that capture the vibe of each new city store, hence the Colonel looking snazzy on a Vespa motorino in the Italian capital. All new outlets are expected to host a digital-first environment, with contemporary architecture and interactive spaces.