8 Major Changes Coming To KFC In 2026

It was hardly the best of years for the Colonel, as KFC saw profits and popularity dwindle throughout the past year. But, major changes are planned for 2026. The company has already boldly announced the start of its comeback era, taking the first step with a simple request for feedback from those who matter most: The consumers.

Since then, KFC has announced a number of menu and pricing changes while hinting at plenty of others to come. The jury's still out on some of the rumors. Will crispy potato wedges stage a triumphant return after an overwhelming "yes" poll on X? Is this the year classics like the chicken bucket are ditched in favor of more sandwiches and boneless options? The grapevine's working overtime on what major changes may be coming to KFC in 2026. These are the confirmed novelties that we'll definitely be seeing from the company that made us fall in love with its finger lickin' good fried chicken.