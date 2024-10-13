What Makes KFC's Mashed Potatoes And Gravy So Good?

While some sides might be incredibly polarizing, it's safe to say that when mashed potatoes make it onto the dinner table, protests are few and far between. Still, it's no secret that mashed potatoes often taste better from a restaurant than they do when they're homemade, and there's a few reasons for that. It often comes down to things like consistency, a variety of potatoes, and access to professional kitchen equipment. But that can't be all that's at work to make KFC's mashed potatoes and gravy some of the best of the best ... can it?

Even if you're not a regular fan of fast food, it's undeniable: KFC has some incredible mashed potatoes and gravy. We have some serious respect for anyone who agrees that these traditional sides are so good that they can definitely be a meal on their own, because there's no shame in admitting that. But what is it that makes these particular potatoes so darn good? And perhaps more importantly, are there some trade secrets that you might be able to use at home to improve on your favorite buttery mashed potatoes recipe? It turns out that while some of KFC's secrets may remain exactly that — secret — we did discover some pretty neat things about the chain's famous mashed potatoes and gravy.