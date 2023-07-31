Why You Need Dark Meat For The Juiciest Chicken Meatballs

Chicken meatballs are a lighter swap for the heavier pork-and-beef favorite. But when subbing chicken for red meat, it's all too easy to end up with a dry, unappetizing meatball due to the lack of fat content and milder flavor. The trick to ensuring your chicken meatballs are juicy, succulent, and bursting with chickeny flavor is to use dark meat, specifically ground chicken thighs.

Using dark meat in your ground chicken mix is essential to a moist and delicious final product. The fat in the dark meat helps keep the meatballs hydrated from the inside out, preventing drying. There's a reason why traditional meatball recipes typically call for 70/30 ground beef and often suggest including ground pork as well — which has roughly a 40% fat content. You also want to keep the skin of the chicken on if you're grinding your thighs at home, which will add additional fat and flavor.