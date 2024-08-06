For The Best Fried Chicken Katsu, Choose Dark Meat Every Time

Southern fried chicken isn't the only crispy poultry dish in the game. Katsu is a Japanese-style chicken cutlet flaunting a crisp, crumbly panko breadcrumb coating that gives way to tender, juicy meat. Although it's a commonly available provision at Japanese restaurants, it's easy to make chicken katsu at home. To ace Chicken Katsu 101, the first lesson you should master is selecting the right cut of meat.

Although chicken breast works fine for katsu, dark meat cuts are the superior selection. The more an animal's muscles are used, the more myoglobin they contain — a protein that facilitates meat with a more saturated color and a richer flavor profile. Being flightless birds, chickens exercise their legs more than any other part of their body, making thighs, drums, and whole legs their quintessential dark meat cuts. Dark meat also contains more fat than white meat, which makes it less prone to drying out during cooking. Using dark instead of white meat to make chicken katsu will help you achieve a flavor-packed, restaurant-worthy dish with a juicy, succulent texture — all encased in breadcrumbs.