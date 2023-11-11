This Is What Makes KFC's Fried Chicken So Good

KFC is one of the biggest fast-food fried chicken chains in the world. The company has over 25,000 locations across the globe in more than 145 countries. In a rapidly changing world, there's at least one thing that most of us can probably still agree on: Fried chicken is delicious. And there's no doubt that KFC has played a pivotal role in popularizing it.

But what is it that makes KFC so enticing, exactly? Whether it's sold by the bucket or between two buns, there's something undeniably alluring about KFC's fried chicken. Even just the peppery and herbaceous spice of its scent is enough to trigger a serious craving. Yet homemade attempts to accurately recreate KFC's distinctive je ne sais quoi often prove elusive.

As it turns out, there are a lot of reasons for that. Between some special equipment in the kitchen and KFC's secretive blend of 11 herbs and spices, there are a number of interesting forces at play that make its chicken so famously finger lickin' good.