One Of McDonald's Most Iconic Snacks Is Finally Coming Back
If you're a fan of the Golden Arches, we've got good news – McDonald's has just released on X, formerly Twitter, that it will bring back snack wraps in 2025. Although there's no set month or date yet, with the new year right around the corner, fans won't have to wait long. A staple from 2006 until 2016, the beloved snack wrap made a brief comeback in 2023 but was quickly removed from store menus once again.
The announcement comes after rumors (also in 2023) that the snack wraps were unlikely to return again. Although some speculated that the involvement needed to make them, paired with the fact that they weren't a big draw for die-hard McDonald's fans, made it less than worthwhile for the fast food chain.
If you don't trust Twitter, there's even more confirmation that the snack wrap is making a comeback. President of McDonald's USA, Joe Erlinger, confirmed in an interview with ABC News that the snack wrap would return after trying to assuage fears regarding the recent E. Coli outbreak affecting McDonald's quarter pounders.
What else is joining the return of the snack wrap in 2025?
Beyond the return of the snack wrap, Joe Erlinger also noted that the company will be rolling out McValue. This will extend the $5 meal deal currently available in stores. The meal deal comes with either a McChicken or a McDouble paired with four nuggets, fries, and a drink. It's a bargain for customers, and Erlinger states it'll be available until June 2025.
The snack wrap also falls right in line with Erlinger's announcement that the company will be focusing on some low-cost menu items. Previously, it was priced between $1-3, depending on your location. However, there's still no update on the price upon its return. Furthermore, with the range of flavors it came in varying from creamy combos like Ranch Chicken to Spicy Buffalo, it may also be a way for the company to increase the variety of value options available to consumers.