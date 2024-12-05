One Of McDonald's Most Iconic Snacks Is Finally Coming Back

If you're a fan of the Golden Arches, we've got good news – McDonald's has just released on X, formerly Twitter, that it will bring back snack wraps in 2025. Although there's no set month or date yet, with the new year right around the corner, fans won't have to wait long. A staple from 2006 until 2016, the beloved snack wrap made a brief comeback in 2023 but was quickly removed from store menus once again.

The announcement comes after rumors (also in 2023) that the snack wraps were unlikely to return again. Although some speculated that the involvement needed to make them, paired with the fact that they weren't a big draw for die-hard McDonald's fans, made it less than worthwhile for the fast food chain.

If you don't trust Twitter, there's even more confirmation that the snack wrap is making a comeback. President of McDonald's USA, Joe Erlinger, confirmed in an interview with ABC News that the snack wrap would return after trying to assuage fears regarding the recent E. Coli outbreak affecting McDonald's quarter pounders.