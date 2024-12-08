The Brand Behind McDonald's McNuggets Is Already In Your Freezer

Chicken McNuggets are both a bane and a blessing. Once your kids have this convenience food, there's no going back. It's all they will ever ask for. Chicken McNuggets were born in the 1970s when Belgian chef René Arend, who cooked for Queen Elizabeth, experimented with onion nuggets. McDonald's Chairman Fred Turner told Arend he should use chicken instead, and, eureka, Chicken McNuggets became a thing. Chicken nuggets are so popular you can even make them in your own kitchen. However, the brand that makes McDonald's McNuggets possible at home is Keystone Foods, which was acquired by Tyson's in 2018.

Per McDonald's website, Keystone Foods provides more than 150 million pounds of beef, 300 million pounds of chicken, and 15 million pounds of fish each year. And according to Food Dive, when Tyson acquired the food company, it expected it to generate $50 million by the third year of Keystone Foods calling Tyson home. But are these nuggets anything like the ones Tyson makes and sells in the frozen food aisle of your local grocery store?