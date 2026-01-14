Review: Subway's Protein Pockets Don't Bring The Wow-Factor

Subway is a famous chain sandwich shop that started in 1965, and although it's far from as popular as it once was, it's managed to hang around all these decades later. Its true rise in popularity was the promotion of their most nutritious Subway sandwiches and the $5 foot longs we all fondly remember. Now, they're shaking up their lunch menu with the release of brand new Protein Pockets, and I got to be one of the very first to give them a shot.

The Protein Pockets include four unique options, including Baja Chicken, Peppercorn Ranch Chicken, Italian Trio, and Turkey Ham. The big selling point of these "pockets" is that each one is packed with more than 20 grams of protein. In theory, this shouldn't only be healthier for you, but also help keep you fuller longer. Although 2024's new Subway sandwiches were a letdown, I had high hopes these Protein Pockets would turn out much better — and only a little trepidation that they wouldn't. Either way, I put my food industry experience and sandwich expertise to work so I could let you know whether this new Subway option was worth your hard-earned money. Here's what I thought of the four new Protein Pockets.