Review: Subway's Protein Pockets Don't Bring The Wow-Factor
Subway is a famous chain sandwich shop that started in 1965, and although it's far from as popular as it once was, it's managed to hang around all these decades later. Its true rise in popularity was the promotion of their most nutritious Subway sandwiches and the $5 foot longs we all fondly remember. Now, they're shaking up their lunch menu with the release of brand new Protein Pockets, and I got to be one of the very first to give them a shot.
The Protein Pockets include four unique options, including Baja Chicken, Peppercorn Ranch Chicken, Italian Trio, and Turkey Ham. The big selling point of these "pockets" is that each one is packed with more than 20 grams of protein. In theory, this shouldn't only be healthier for you, but also help keep you fuller longer. Although 2024's new Subway sandwiches were a letdown, I had high hopes these Protein Pockets would turn out much better — and only a little trepidation that they wouldn't. Either way, I put my food industry experience and sandwich expertise to work so I could let you know whether this new Subway option was worth your hard-earned money. Here's what I thought of the four new Protein Pockets.
Availability and pricing
Protein pockets are available at select locations beginning January 8, and available nationwide at all locations starting January 13. Although the Subway website lists all four of these items as "limited time only," there's no definitive end date to when you get them as of now. Although Subway hasn't said as much, it's possible this is a "while supplies last" special or that the sandwich chain is trialing the item for permanent placement on their menus. This, of course, is just speculation. However, because these are listed as limited time only, make sure to get your fill now if you really enjoy them — they may not be around the next time a craving strikes.
All four protein pocket flavors are only $3.99 at most locations, making them an ultra-affordable healthy lunch option compared to alternatives. Do keep in mind, however, that prices can vary from one location to the next, and the Subway website specifically mentions that costs will be higher in Alaska and Hawaii. You can make your protein pocket a value meal for $3.79 more to receive a side and a drink.
Nutritional information
I looked around for more detailed nutritional information, but it didn't appear to be available on January 13. However, the protein amounts were posted for each individual protein pocket, and a calorie total could be gathered by adding up the calories of each individual ingredient (which was posted). The Baja Chicken Protein Pocket contains 24 grams of protein and 330 calories. The Peppercorn Ranch Chicken Protein Pocket has 24 grams of protein and 330 calories. The Italian Trio Protein Pocket contains 23 grams of protein and 490 calories, while the Turkey and Ham Protein Pocket has 21 grams of protein with 320 calories. Adding a side and drink can add up to 320 calories per meal.
The combination of lower calories and high total protein makes any of these protein pockets an excellent lunch choice for the health conscious, especially those who struggle to meet their protein goals. Plus, there's the added benefit of protein keeping you fuller for a longer period of time, which could (in theory) lead to a lower overall caloric intake. Of course, no matter how health conscious you aim to be, this only works if the food tastes good and you actually want to eat it.
Review: Subway Baja Chicken Protein Pocket
The first option I tried was the Subway Baja Chicken Protein pocket. It contains grilled chicken strips, Monterey cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, jalapeños, and Baja Chipotle sauce inside of a roasted tortilla. Since I enjoy a little heat to my foods, I liked the idea of a slightly spicier wrap and was really excited to try this one.
The taste was good, although I wouldn't use the words "mind blowing" to describe this or any of the other protein pockets. The chicken tasted pretty fresh, and it paired really well with the shredded cheese. The lettuce and tomatoes were also fresh, which is one of the things I most love about Subway — there's nothing worse than stale or wilted veggies on your sandwiches. The jalapeños added a moderate amount of heat, although I think I would have liked to see just a few more of the peppers on the sandwich. The heat was slightly intensified by the Baja Chipotle sauce, which added its hallmark smoky notes to the dish.
Overall, this was an enjoyable protein pocket, although it didn't really fill me up the way I was hoping. It features a predominately earthy and savory flavor profile accented with a moderate amount of spice and starchy notes.
Review: Subway Peppercorn Ranch Chicken Protein Pocket
The Subway Peppercorn Ranch Chicken Protein Pocket is made with grilled chicken, Monterey Cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, and Peppercorn Ranch sauce, all rolled up inside of a roasted tortilla. Again, the produce inside the sandwich was very fresh, and the grilled chicken they used was, too.
The first bite offered a satisfying crunch from the pickles, which created some textural complexity and interest to this protein pocket that I enjoyed. The grilled chicken and cheese offered a nice milky and umami flavor profile base, while the tangy pickles and creamy but peppery ranch sauce offered nice contrasting notes. Unlike the other chicken-based option, this one also had a light smell to it that predominately featured an earthy ranch with a peppery kick and the faintest cheesy notes.
Overall, this was a good protein pocket option, although I didn't find it any more filling than the first one. I wouldn't order it again because I prefer the other protein pockets more, but if you like ranch, this is a good lunch choice.
Review: Subway Turkey Ham Protein Pocket
The last option I tried was the Subway Turkey Ham Protein Pocket. It has oven roasted turkey, Black Forest Ham, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles, and honey mustard. Of course, these fresh ingredients are tucked inside of a roasted tortilla. Instead of highlighting how fresh the produce is again, I want to make a note about the tortillas. I was highly pleased to find that they aren't overwhelming to the fillings and were quite fresh tasting.
The turkey and ham combination had a nice savory flavor profile that was balanced by the mild milky taste of the provolone. Pickles provided a good crunch and zing, while the produce offered an earthy counterpoint. The honey mustard sauce works really well here, offering a little sweetness and tanginess in every bite.
I enjoyed this one and found the lunch meats to be a little more filling than the chicken-based protein pockets. This was my second favorite option from this list because I really appreciated the mild flavor profile.
Review: Subway Italian Trio Protein Pocket
The Italian Trio Protein Pocket contains three types of meat, which includes pepperoni, genoa salami, and Black Forest Ham. This is paired with provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, banana peppers, and Roasted Garlic Aioli, all wrapped up in a roasted tortilla. Again the produce was fresh, which may make me sound like a broken record, but it definitely bears repeating.
The meats on this one were basically what you'll find on an Italian sub, either at Subway or another sandwich store. It's good, but it wouldn't come close to the top-ranked Italian hoagie at Wawa. Regardless, there was a nice savoriness and a bit of sharpness provided by the meat, which paired nicely with the mellow-flavored provolone cheese. A nice earthiness came from the produce, while the wrap provided a light starchiness that isn't overdone. Of course, the banana peppers added a good bite of mild heat and moderate tanginess while the Roasted Garlic Aioli brought a bit of pungent spice.
This was my favorite protein pocket from the four options available and sampled. If you were only going to try one of these or are a fan of Italian hoagies, this is the option I'd recommend.
Subway's Protein Pockets present a good value for the cost
Although the protein pockets didn't fill me up the way I had hoped they would based on the high protein amounts, I do think they're a good value for the cost. For only $3.99, you get a decent amount of fillings regardless of which of the four options you choose. I think that if you chose to make it a meal with a drink and sides it would probably fill you up pretty well.
The quality is also good for something I'd consider "cheap" food. As I highlighted a few times in the individual protein pocket reviews, the produce was super fresh. The tortillas were also fresh and didn't have the overwhelming taste of some other tortillas I've had. The meats and cheese were fairly generous, while none of them had the artificial taste that comes with low-quality options.
If you're near a Subway and are looking for a quick bite, I definitely recommend trying the protein pockets — just don't expect them to wow you. And if you're really hungry, you should probably grab a sub instead.
The Protein Pockets aren't anything new, though
I've made it clear that I did like the protein pockets, and I do recommend them if you're looking for something affordable and delicious — at least, if you're near a Subway. But, I want to stress that these aren't anything new. They're small wraps with sort of a fancy name. Since I like wraps, this isn't a problem for me, but I did expect something a little ... well, more. That's what the marketing and press made me believe.
As it stands, I think you could get a similar product at any other place that sells wraps. That doesn't make these bad or not worth buying, but it does mean you shouldn't go out of your way to grab one. Do they deserve a spot on the standard menu after their limited run ends? Sure. However, I won't be devastated if they don't get one.
Methodology
All available Protein Pockets on the day of release at the Vineland, New Jersey, location were included in this taste test. Each item was judged based on its balance, overall taste, and smell, which is noted in the slides above whenever noteworthy. The Protein Pockets as a whole were judged on how convenient and filling they were, as these qualities were highlighted in the promotional advertisements. Each item was eaten exactly as-is, as-offered, with no alterations, to ensure the fairest possible review.
To make my judgments, I primarily relied on more than 15 years of experience in the food industry, where I cross-trained in hot foods and bakeries. I think this makes me uniquely suited to the task of reviewing sandwiches, as these incorporate elements of both. Previous experience with Subway generally and prior work creating Daily Meal reviews or rankings also helped. Although personal preference played a role in this review, I aimed to be as unbiased about product quality as possible.