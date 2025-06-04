11 Jell-O Gelatin Flavors, Ranked

Contrary to popular belief, Jell-O is a company, not a specific food. I know what you're thinking — what about those wiggling little cups and squares of deliciousness that come in bright colors? That is called gelatin, and although Jell-O has become synonymous with the food, the two are distinct entities. That being said, Jell-O gelatin can be used to make some amazing desserts, or it can be eaten alone, made according to the simple instructions printed on the box. No matter the plan, there are ample flavors you could choose from — and it can feel overwhelming making a choice. You want the best bang for your buck, after all, and preferably without any failed taste tests along the way.

Thankfully for you, I was given the opportunity to try 11 Jell-O gelatin flavors and rank them from worst to best — so you can skip the flavor failures and get right to the good stuff. To make my determinations, I judged each flavor based on its taste, smell, and visual aesthetics using my personal preferences and food industry experience. You can find a full explanation of my methodology at the end of this article. Let's get into it.