10 Depression-Era Desserts That Aren't As Popular As They Used To Be

In today's economy, we're used to grocery prices steadily rising, contributing to economic hardship. During The Great Depression, however, it wasn't that food became more expensive (in fact food prices dropped dramatically during this period), but rather unemployment rates were so high and wages so low, people could no longer afford most foods. The Dust Bowl of this decade also eventually led to crop failure and scarcity of food in certain areas, causing even more hardship. For many, even once-affordable groceries became unaffordable to the unemployed and under-employed, forcing families to make the most of what they had easy access to.

We can learn a lot from our Depression-era ancestors about how to make the most of what we have on hand. There were many foods that made their mark during the Great Depression. Desperate times can often lead to innovative recipes that are no less delicious for being simple. In fact, sometimes it's the simplest things that are the best, and desserts from this time period definitely prove that. Though most of these desserts are rarely eaten anymore, they're worth revisiting, especially considering the rising prices of many grocery items today.