What Makes Chocolate Wacky Cake So Unique?

There are few desserts as classic as a delicious chocolate cake. Chocolate cake tastes great on its own, paired with ice cream, or turned into tasty cake pops. While there's always the classic chocolate cake or the 2-layer chocolate cake, you can also go for variations of a chocolate cake recipe, such as a German chocolate cake or the unique wacky chocolate cake.

Like a standard chocolate cake, wacky cake contains the typical flour, sugar, oil, and cocoa powder in it. However, it's what is missing from this cake that really makes it unique: eggs. Unlike your standard chocolate cake, wacky cake contains no eggs and instead uses other leavening agents to achieve its fluffy, cake-like texture. Still, the lack of eggs isn't the only thing that sets wacky cake apart from a regular chocolate cake. Here are a few other unique ingredients that go into wacky cake and make it special, plus a bit of the distinctive history of this cake that also helps set the dessert apart.