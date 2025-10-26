Old-School Chocolate Desserts That Should Be More Popular

Do you love chocolate? Is the Pope Catholic? Does the moon come out at night? Okay, you get what we mean — we know that chocolate is one of the most beloved flavors out there, and as a result, it's no surprise that it still dominates desserts everywhere. Whether homemade or store-bought, chocolate is a central ingredient in many sweet treats, but not all chocolate desserts have stood the test of time. Throughout the years, there have been plenty that have flown under the radar, but these stand among the most iconic nostalgic desserts, and we think it's time for them to make a comeback.

A lot of the old-school chocolate desserts that have never quite taken off have been regional favorites. Dishes like buckeyes, Maine Needhams, and possum pie (don't worry, there's no actual possum in it) have never quite made it out of the states where they were invented, and deserve a bigger stage. Elsewhere, older desserts like bumpy cake, chocolate chiffon cake, and the tunnel of fudge have fallen off the radar in recent years, and while they may still be made by some people, we think that they should be way better-known than they are.