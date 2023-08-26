What's The Difference Between Potato Candy And Irish Potato Candy?
Homemade candy, whether it's maple spun sugar, caramels, or something else, evoke memories of treats people have enjoyed across generations — but also, in many regards, an art form. Whether shared with grandparents, siblings in summertime, or alone in a moment of sugary bliss, when done well they can dazzle the eye as well as the tastebuds. One such gem with a particularly rich history is potato candy, a traditional homemade sweet that's been enjoyed in the Southern US for decades. It's easy to make, and requires just a few affordable ingredients.
Some people, however, confuse potato candy with Irish potato candy. Although both have the word "potato" in the name, the similarities end there. Irish potato candy doesn't actually contain potatoes, and its history goes back roughly 100 years longer. Plus, it hails from Northern US rather than the South. Here's a rundown of the key differences between these two types of potato candy — and how to make them at home.
The history behind Irish potato candy vs. potato candy
Potato candy first came to prominence as the Great Depression took hold in the southern United States. During this time, ingredients were scarce and unaffordable, and people didn't have much money to make leisure foods like cakes and cookies. To come up with an affordable alternative, folks began using potatoes and powdered sugar in place of flour and granulated sugar to make simple confections. Potato candy was born.
Irish potato candy, on the other hand, is thought to have been invented during the 1800s in Philadelphia. During this time, there were a large number of Irish immigrants in the City of Brotherly Love, and some began making potato candy. Unlike Southern potato candy, however, this confection was made largely of cream cheese. It also didn't get its name from the ingredients inside; instead, Irish potato candy was so named because of its resemblance to a small brown potato.
How to make potato candy and Irish potato candy
Today, history isn't the only difference between Irish potato candy and regular potato candy. The ingredients and the way these candies are made stand in stark contrast.
For regular potato candy, you'll need 1 tablespoon of milk, 1 teaspoon of vanilla, about 6 cups of powdered sugar, a pinch of salt, and ⅓ cup each of peanut butter and cold mashed potatoes. Next, mix the milk, vanilla, salt, and mashed potatoes together until combined, then slowly add the powdered sugar 1 cup at a time. When you have a stiff dough, turn it out onto a surface and roll it out flat. Then spread it with peanut butter, roll it up into a log, and cut it into slices.
To make Irish potato candy, you'll need 4 ounces of softened cream cheese, ¼ cup of softened butter, 1 teaspoon of vanilla extract, 2 ½ cups of shredded coconut, 4 cups of powdered sugar, and 1 tablespoon of cinnamon. All you have to do to make this candy is beat the cream cheese and butter together until smooth, add the vanilla, and then slowly add powdered sugar. Mix in the coconut until the ingredients are combined and then roll the mixture into balls. Toss each ball in cinnamon, place the "potatoes" on a baking sheet, and put it in the refrigerator to set for about 10 minutes.