What's The Difference Between Potato Candy And Irish Potato Candy?

Homemade candy, whether it's maple spun sugar, caramels, or something else, evoke memories of treats people have enjoyed across generations — but also, in many regards, an art form. Whether shared with grandparents, siblings in summertime, or alone in a moment of sugary bliss, when done well they can dazzle the eye as well as the tastebuds. One such gem with a particularly rich history is potato candy, a traditional homemade sweet that's been enjoyed in the Southern US for decades. It's easy to make, and requires just a few affordable ingredients.

Some people, however, confuse potato candy with Irish potato candy. Although both have the word "potato" in the name, the similarities end there. Irish potato candy doesn't actually contain potatoes, and its history goes back roughly 100 years longer. Plus, it hails from Northern US rather than the South. Here's a rundown of the key differences between these two types of potato candy — and how to make them at home.