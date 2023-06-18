The Depression-Era Cake That Unexpectedly Features Canned Tomato Soup
During the Great Depression, kitchen staples were often in short supply. As a result, home cooks were forced to get creative and use ingredients in unexpected ways. This led to the creation of a curious (but apparently delicious) baked good known as tomato soup cake. According to Campbell's, the recipe first appeared at some point in the Depression era, meaning the late 1920s or early 1930s. However, Campbell's relationship with the cake didn't begin until 1940, which was when the canned soup manufacturer developed its own recipe, a Steamed Fruit & Nut Pudding that was "a classic steamed pudding spiced with cinnamon, nutmeg, and cloves, as well as the secret ingredient of Campbell's Condensed Tomato soup."
This recipe evolved quite a bit over time as bakers experimented with different ingredients and combinations — the company even claims you can bake a tomato soup cake right in the can. It also has the distinction of being the very first recipe to be featured on a Campbell's soup label. And despite the inclusion of canned tomato soup, which is definitely not a common ingredient in the world of baking, many people have expressed interest in the cake, if only out of curiosity. In fact, the recipe even went viral on TikTok. Fortunately, there are numerous recipes out there that allow you to create the surprising dessert on your own.
How to make your very own tomato soup-based cake
One modern tomato soup cake recipe, which is described as having "a touch of tangy sweetness," can be prepared with any brand of condensed soup you prefer. Additional ingredients include sugar, baking powder, all-purpose flour, vegetable shortening, as well as ground nutmeg, cloves, and cinnamon for a bit of spice. With prep and cooking time, the cake takes less than an hour to complete.
Before adding grease and flour to two round 8-inch cake pans, set your oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. Blend all the dry ingredients in a bowl, then combine the soup and shortening in the same bowl using a mixer. After mixing on medium speed for a couple of minutes, add two eggs and the rest of the soup. Keep mixing for another few minutes, then deposit the batter into your greased cake pans. The cakes should be fully baked after about 35 minutes, and frosting can be added once they've cooled. Cream cheese frosting is a great accompaniment to this spice-forward cake, but you can also experiment with different types of frosting based on your preferences.
King Arthur Baking, meanwhile, skews slightly more old-fashioned by including raisins and walnuts in the mix, as well as whole wheat flour. The employee-owned company also notes that its version is relatively low in fat. Once you've mastered these larger cake recipes, you can try your hand at tomato soup cupcakes.
A fun variation on the tomato cake recipe
Campbell's tomato soup cupcakes include many of the same ingredients as the traditional tomato-based cake preparation. However, the handheld confections also call for allspice, milk, and butter, as well as cream cheese, vanilla extract, and confectioners' sugar to make the frosting. The result is a sweet batter with just the slightest tinge of tomato color and a moist cupcake that offers a pleasant texture.
Once the cupcakes are fully baked, which should take about 20 minutes, you can begin concocting your frosting. Incorporate softened cream cheese, milk, and vanilla extract in a bowl using a mixer and keep mixing until the frosting achieves the perfect creamy texture. At this point, you can begin adding confectioners' sugar a little bit at a time while continuing to mix the frosting. After the cupcakes have completely cooled, feel free to add your cream cheese frosting. With these fun and tasty recipes in your baking arsenal, you're bound to impress your friends and loved ones during your next gathering.