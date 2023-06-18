The Depression-Era Cake That Unexpectedly Features Canned Tomato Soup

During the Great Depression, kitchen staples were often in short supply. As a result, home cooks were forced to get creative and use ingredients in unexpected ways. This led to the creation of a curious (but apparently delicious) baked good known as tomato soup cake. According to Campbell's, the recipe first appeared at some point in the Depression era, meaning the late 1920s or early 1930s. However, Campbell's relationship with the cake didn't begin until 1940, which was when the canned soup manufacturer developed its own recipe, a Steamed Fruit & Nut Pudding that was "a classic steamed pudding spiced with cinnamon, nutmeg, and cloves, as well as the secret ingredient of Campbell's Condensed Tomato soup."

This recipe evolved quite a bit over time as bakers experimented with different ingredients and combinations — the company even claims you can bake a tomato soup cake right in the can. It also has the distinction of being the very first recipe to be featured on a Campbell's soup label. And despite the inclusion of canned tomato soup, which is definitely not a common ingredient in the world of baking, many people have expressed interest in the cake, if only out of curiosity. In fact, the recipe even went viral on TikTok. Fortunately, there are numerous recipes out there that allow you to create the surprising dessert on your own.