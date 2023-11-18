An Icebox Fruit Cake Is A Fun Frozen Take On The Classic Holiday Dessert

Let's face it, nobody gets too excited when the words "fruit" and "cake" are used in the same breath. While there are some fruitcake recipes people will actually eat, they can be stodgy, bland, and somehow cloying all at once. We're not telling you to bake that kind of fruitcake this holiday season — in fact, we're not telling you to bake at all. If you haven't tried icebox fruitcake yet, it's time to remedy that situation. This no-bake fruitcake is easy to make, taking less than 30 minutes to assemble.

Because it's not baked or (perish the thought) wrapped in cheesecloth and bathed in alcohol for weeks, icebox fruitcake relies on spending several hours in the fridge for all the flavors to come together. Basically, it's a graham cracker-and-condensed milk cake speckled with delicious dried fruit and nuts. The use of condensed milk brings a lusciousness to the texture of this cake and will make you forget all about the brick-like Christmas fruitcakes of yore. The one drawback of icebox fruitcake is that, unlike its traditional counterpart, it can't survive nuclear warfare and therefore isn't among the most shippable Christmas gifts to send to friends and family. Instead, your loved ones will have to enjoy this cake at the holiday dinner table.