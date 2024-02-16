Depression-Era Water Pie Is Actually Really Tasty

When you think of mouthwatering meals, Depression-era foods are probably the last thing to come to your mind. After all, these recipes were based on low-cost foods and affordable ingredient swaps rather than calling for things like prime rib and foie gras.

However, while Depression-era meals may not have included some of the ritzy and glitzy items that people in wealthier economic times can enjoy, that's not to say that they weren't still tasty. In fact, there's one dessert recipe from this time period that's actually surprisingly delicious — water pie.

While this might sound like something reminiscent of your toddler's snacktime 'goldfish soup,' it's actually a fully-fledged pie baked in a tasty pie crust just like favorites such as apple and blueberry pie. It has a gelatinous, sticky sweet filling that tastes sort of like a sugar cookie, making it a dessert that's well worth knowing about and having in your baking repertoire.