9 Food Delivery Services, Ranked Worst To Best

Unlike many other food delivery services that are often used for everyday goods or fast food, Caviar aims to bring meals to the most discerning customers. As implied by the name, Caviar is a food delivery service that curates a selection of high-end, gourmet restaurants that might not otherwise offer delivery. First launched in 2012 and becoming a subsidiary of Square in 2014, Caviar was ahead of the curve and considered an early name in the budding industry. Later, in 2019, the app sold to DoorDash for a sizable $410 million, and its star power has dimmed since.

While looking through the options available for my local area on Caviar, I had a hard time seeing what makes this app so unique and exclusive. Almost every restaurant on Caviar is also available on another app, which defeats its intended goal of exclusivity. Customers claim the service has gone downhill since the DoorDash acquisition, with one saying on Reddit: "I order from Caviar frequently, and its emails to me say that orders are always direct delivery. But my driver today is now dropping off another order first, many miles out of the way..."

Because of their acquisition by DoorDash, customers who have DashPass — DoorDash's subscription program – can use those deals on the Caviar app as well. Without using DashPass, ordering a smoothie from my local Juice Generation would cost me $13.70, plus $3.49 for the delivery fee, and another $5.20 in fees and taxes, leading to a total price of $23.40. If I did choose to use my DashPass, the total would be $18.90.