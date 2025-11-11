Why Groceries Are Often More Expensive On Delivery Apps

The pandemic introduced a lot of people to grocery delivery apps. The quarantine era started off with grocery delivery usage more than doubling to $73.7 billion in 2020. Grocery prices have jumped up 29% since February 2020 (via NPR). Regardless, usage of apps like Instacart, Gopuff, and AmazonFresh has increased by 30% in the last year. As this usage has gone up, the cost of delivery has as well. Not only are the obvious extra costs of fees, tips, and miscellaneous charges increasing, but the actual price of some products in the apps is rising. It can lead one to wonder: if there's already a delivery fee, why are the products themselves sometimes more expensive as well? Well, it's complicated.

Take Instacart, for example. The app allows businesses to keep in-store prices or change them. When you scan the page of places to shop from, they may be labeled as having "in-store prices" or "no markups" (depending on your region). Meanwhile, those that change what they charge will say so when you click on the store and then view the "Pricing & Fees" section below its logo in the top left. Instacart takes a percentage of the sale from every spot on the app. So, whether it's higher prices or extra fees, companies need to make that money back. Essentially, buying from Instacart is adding an extra middleman, one whose ability to pick fresh produce can be iffy.