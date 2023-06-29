DoorDash Is Making Big Changes To Its App. Here's What's New

DoorDash is expanding users' ability to pay with SNAP and EBT, the company announced in a recent press release. Previously, such benefits were only allowed through the app when buying from Safeway shops, but that will soon change. Once the expansion takes hold, customers can use SNAP and EBT at several other grocery chains, too, including Aldi, Albertsons, Meijer, and participating 7-Eleven stores.

The decision, as explained by DoorDash's vice president of new verticals – Fuad Hannon — is meant to promote accessibility and inclusivity: "The rise of on-demand grocery delivery has had a transformational impact on food access. This is especially true for vulnerable populations, including seniors, people living in food deserts, and those facing disability or transportation barriers." Hannon also added that "enabling SNAP/EBT payments can make a profound impact on reducing food insecurity."

However, with DoorDash still implementing changes to its website and app service, this is only currently available in certain areas and stores. Even so, customers will be able to buy SNAP-eligible groceries from more than 2,200 Aldi locations in 38 states, as well as approximately 900 Safeway and 380 Albertsons stores across the country. Likewise, more than 260 Meijer supermarkets and 130 7-Eleven convenience stores will be participating.

Moreover, the company will also give SNAP/EBT beneficiaries free access to all the perks of a DashPass membership for two months, which consists of no delivery fees on qualified orders.