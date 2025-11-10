DoorDash Vs UberEats: Which Food Delivery Service Is The Best Value?

There isn't one clear winner between DoorDash and Uber Eats when it comes to delivery value. It all depends on where you live, what you're ordering, and how often you use the app. For smaller orders, DoorDash often comes out cheaper by several dollars, but once delivery and service fees stack up, that gap can close quickly. Both apps tack on multiple fees, though how they calculate them is where things start to differ. Uber Eats adjusts its costs based on distance, time, and the restaurant itself, so totals can shift from one order to the next. DoorDash's flat 15% service fee keeps things more predictable, though it can rise fast on pricier meals.

Once you factor in memberships, the "best value" question gets trickier. Both apps offer $9.99 subscriptions that cut delivery costs and add small perks, but the math plays out differently. DashPass drops delivery fees and trims service charges on orders over $12, while Uber One does the same for orders above $15 and throws in an extra 5–10% off. For frequent users, either plan can easily pay for itself. It mostly depends on how often your cravings strike and what your average order looks like.