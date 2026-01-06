The Food Delivery Company Making The Most Money Isn't DoorDash Or GrubHub

While DoorDash is the most profitable food delivery company in the U.S., and has a market share of 66%, it has yet to garner enough of a market worldwide to take the prize as the app making the most money. Grubhub was one of the original food delivery companies, but its revenue has been decreasing since 2015. The app enabling you to stay in your sweats to get dinner delivered that is making the most money is Uber Eats, with a revenue of $13.7 billion in 2024 (via Business of Apps). DoorDash is close, though, bringing in $10.7 billion in revenue the same year.

Uber Eats may not be the top delivery app in the U.S., but it dominates globally with 95 million users and 1 million restaurants across the world. If you're having trouble deciding between Uber Eats and DoorDash, we have a guide to help you decide on the best membership for you. Be aware that both options take a hefty cut of around 15% to 30% from restaurants.