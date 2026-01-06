The Food Delivery Company Making The Most Money Isn't DoorDash Or GrubHub
While DoorDash is the most profitable food delivery company in the U.S., and has a market share of 66%, it has yet to garner enough of a market worldwide to take the prize as the app making the most money. Grubhub was one of the original food delivery companies, but its revenue has been decreasing since 2015. The app enabling you to stay in your sweats to get dinner delivered that is making the most money is Uber Eats, with a revenue of $13.7 billion in 2024 (via Business of Apps). DoorDash is close, though, bringing in $10.7 billion in revenue the same year.
Uber Eats may not be the top delivery app in the U.S., but it dominates globally with 95 million users and 1 million restaurants across the world. If you're having trouble deciding between Uber Eats and DoorDash, we have a guide to help you decide on the best membership for you. Be aware that both options take a hefty cut of around 15% to 30% from restaurants.
Are food apps good for restaurants?
Delivery through a third party is often a bad deal for the restaurant. High commissions, along with marketing and delivery fees, cut into the profits of an industry with notoriously low margins. Sometimes, places will pass on the extra costs to consumers, much like grocery stores on apps like Instacart. Some restaurants lose money on these orders, but many can't walk away from the amount of people who use the apps. Restaurants that thrive on delivery are streamlined for takeaway. Those that aren't have to compete with the many ghost kitchens starting to populate the delivery companies.
On top of this, these companies hold on to the customer data that a restaurant would usually use to help its retention. Customer loyalty programs are traditional mainstays to encourage repeat visits, which the apps block. Restaurants have had a tough time, with many closing in 2025. When possible, it's better to order directly from the restaurant, as most platforms for this have much lower fees.