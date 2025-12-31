5 Things To Know Before Getting Your Groceries Delivered

Grocery delivery is a booming business. According to Capital One, the total value of Americans' online grocery purchases in 2025 will be $327.7 billion — a nearly 30% increase from 2024. And it's expected to surpass $360 billion next year. With nearly 20% of Americans buying groceries online at least once a month, it's become a permanent part of the shopping landscape — but it's far from universal.

If you've never had groceries delivered before and are thinking of trying it, there are a few things to know beforehand to make the process as smooth and satisfying as possible. It's all about finding the best bargain on a premium service, and being considerate of your shopper and/or driver's efforts.

It's a large industry, and you may have more grocery delivery options at your fingertips than one or two big names you recognize. Each service works and costs differently, though remember you're paying for the convenience either way. And keep the convenience going with clear instructions for both shopping and delivery. You get what you want, how you want it, and they earn a good tip for doing your work. Everyone wins — ideally.