13 Kitchen Decor Items That Never Look Good

The kitchen is one of the most functional and used rooms in a home, but that doesn't mean it has to look the part; it can be stylish, too. With the kitchen decor tips we've learned from Ree Drummond, Martha Stewart, and other lifestyle icons, it's clear that wallpaper is trendy and colorful appliances can be integral to your design, for example. There are several decor items, though, that can make kitchens look tacky.

From fake fruit and plants to word decor, giant clocks, and big baskets, there are simply some things that were once in style, but that now make kitchens look outdated, no matter your other design choices. And it's not just the small pieces that can dampen the space's aesthetic; certain window treatments, seating, and appliances can have a major impact as well. Whether you're decorating for the first time or giving your kitchen a refresh, consider avoiding these faux pas in your new design.