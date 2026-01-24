13 Kitchen Decor Items That Never Look Good
The kitchen is one of the most functional and used rooms in a home, but that doesn't mean it has to look the part; it can be stylish, too. With the kitchen decor tips we've learned from Ree Drummond, Martha Stewart, and other lifestyle icons, it's clear that wallpaper is trendy and colorful appliances can be integral to your design, for example. There are several decor items, though, that can make kitchens look tacky.
From fake fruit and plants to word decor, giant clocks, and big baskets, there are simply some things that were once in style, but that now make kitchens look outdated, no matter your other design choices. And it's not just the small pieces that can dampen the space's aesthetic; certain window treatments, seating, and appliances can have a major impact as well. Whether you're decorating for the first time or giving your kitchen a refresh, consider avoiding these faux pas in your new design.
Bowls of artificial fruit
Setting a bowl of fake fruit on the counter, island, or kitchen table used to be a popular trend throughout the 1990s and 2000s. However, these decorations are far from inconspicuous, especially the cheap, poorly made ones. It's typically evident that these decor pieces are made of plastic and do no more than collect dust. Instead, it's better to choose a decorative bowl to fill with real fruit that you can actually enjoy or use in your cooking.
Faux plants
Just as tacky as fake fruit bowls, plastic plants are often obviously counterfeit. It's nice to bring some of the outside into your home, but this is one of the worst options. Part of the reason is that they also collect dust, which can be hard to clean if there are a lot of small nooks and crannies. It's better to have the real, low-maintenance greenery, like herbs. Implementing several tips for starting your own kitchen herb garden, such as understanding watering needs, will have you well on your way.
Too many refrigerator magnets
It's understandable that you want to display precious memories on your fridge, such as kids' drawings and souvenirs of the places you've visited on vacation. However, packing this surface with these things creates a chaotic aesthetic. Cleaning the front of your refrigerator is one of the easiest ways to give your kitchen a refreshing facelift, but you don't have to remove it all; leaving up a few memories can be charming.
Giant wall clocks
Because of their rustic charm, giant clocks were once a popular statement piece on kitchen walls. Nowadays, they're an outdated decor item that does nothing more than create a dominating, heavy look. That's not to say that clocks no longer have a place in kitchens, even with digital time provided on microwaves and ranges. In fact, large families may appreciate having a clock strategically placed where all can be responsible for managing their individual schedules. If that's the case for your family, consider choosing something small to match your kitchen's theme.
Slogan or word decor
The kitchen is often regarded as the heart of the home, but displaying decor with such slogans is viewed by stylists as generic and unstylish rather than welcoming. Farmhouse signage and wine slogans are particularly seen as cheesy and not cute except, perhaps, to the quirky, sassy homeowner. In their place, it's better to hang real art or photography — which doesn't have to be expensive — or to let the real natural materials of your kitchen shine. You could even hang a mirror in a place that reflects light into the room, one of the ways to brighten a dark kitchen.
Big baskets
Baskets are undoubtedly a great way to store a variety of kitchen items. While that's the intent, it's common for oversized baskets to turn into a chaotic, catch-all mess when keys, mail, receipts, and other miscellaneous items are added that they weren't intended to hold. This can make counters and pantries look cluttered, which is the opposite of what they're supposed to do. Multiple small trays, each designated for a specific purpose, are a better alternative. If you choose clear plastic, like this set of ShelfShaper bins on Amazon, the clutter may be less likely to build up because it's easier to see.
Ruffled window treatments
Having ruffled curtains on your kitchen windows can make the space look cheap, dark, and old-fashioned, especially when they're made of heavy materials. In some modern kitchens, it's better not to have drapes at all, particularly on windows above sinks. If you don't like the idea of leaving it bare, though, consider some kitchen window treatment ideas that'll brighten your space, such as cafe curtains or blinds made of natural materials.
Crowded above-cabinet decor or storage
While there are simple but effective decorating ideas for above your kitchen cabinets, there is such a thing as overcrowding, in much the same way that excessive amounts of decor clutter your countertop. Filling the space with too many decorative baskets, collectibles, cookbooks, houseplants, or other items can come across as over-the-top rather than stylish. If you don't want the empty space to go underutilized, display only essentials and avoid totally filling the space to the point that you can't see anything other than the stored items.
Over-the-top light fixtures
It might be appealing to decorate your kitchen with a chandelier or two; there's no denying that they're dazzling to gaze upon. However, chandeliers and similarly large fixtures can overpower the room rather than complement its design. It's better to choose understated fixtures so that what really matters in your kitchen can truly shine, such as the cabinets or countertops. Additionally, it's just important to choose the right bulbs. Overhead lighting that's too bright and cold can feel unwelcoming, so stick to warm light and possibly a dimmer on island pendant fixtures.
Folding or plastic chairs
Folding and plastic chairs might be suitable options when you're entertaining a large gathering or party. As permanent seating in your kitchen, though, such chairs make the room feel unpolished and out of place with the rest of the decor and design. You don't have to choose anything overly fancy; simple cushioned or wooden chairs can make your space look more finished. However, you may do well to avoid Windsor stools since some designers find them too generic and tacky.
Oversized chairs
While having well-made chairs for your kitchen island or dining table improves the overall aesthetic, going overboard does the opposite. Large, cushiony seating might seem like the most comfortable way to go, but it can emit a crowded vibe. Specifically, oversized chairs can take up so much space that they sit too close together, making it difficult to get in and out of them. Instead, choose something simpler and slimmer so that it's easier to access your island counter and table.
Visible trash and recycling bins
It might be a controversial topic, but having recycling and trash cans visible in your kitchen actually makes the space look cheap. That's one reason high-end kitchens keep them hidden, along with the fact that visible trash is simply unsightly and more likely to make your space stink. Stylish trash cans can instantly update your kitchen, such as a slim, stainless-steel model with a tight-fitting lid that you can tuck out of sight.
However, the ideal solution, if you have the means, is a dedicated cabinet with a slide-out door that holds your trash and recycling bins. Aftermarket options, like the Rev-A-Shelf double pullout on Amazon, allow you to convert an existing cabinet for this purpose. Another option is a standalone hideaway cabinet, like the one from Suncast on Amazon.
All-white kitchen appliances
Kitchens designed with white cabinets, countertops, and walls may look clean and pristine, but it's difficult to keep them looking that way since kitchens are inherently messy places. When all-white appliances are installed, too, the room's hard surfaces and stark lines become even more pronounced, making the space feel cold and inhospitable, more like a hospital than a home.
That's one reason colored appliances are among the retro kitchen items that are cool again. If you don't have the budget to update major appliances, consider switching out some parts for colorful ones, such as stove knobs and drawer pulls. You can also update small appliances, such as your coffee maker, to provide a pop of color that breaks up the monotonous white.