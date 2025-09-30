10 Simple But Effective Decorating Ideas For Above Your Kitchen Cabinets
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Do you ever look up at the empty space above your kitchen cabinets and wonder what to do with it? When it's left bare, it feels like wasted real estate. But unfortunately, filling it isn't always easy. It's too high for everyday use but too visible to ignore.
The good news is that this space has lots of potential. The right touches can tie the whole kitchen together, making it feel more welcoming and even more spacious. Depending on your needs, you can opt for purely aesthetic accents or take advantage of clever storage solutions that double as decor, which is one of the many great ways to maximize space in small kitchens.
However, don't shove just anything up there. Dusty cardboard boxes or random odds and ends can be visually unappealing and make your kitchen feel cluttered. The key is intentionality: Choose pieces that are both practical and aesthetically pleasing. If this is already your goal but you're not sure where to start, you've come to the right place. Let's look at some simple ways to make use of this tricky space.
Display a collection
Got a collection you're not sure where to showcase? Whether it's vintage kitchenware, quirky vases, candleholders, cookbooks, or antiques, the space above your cabinets is the perfect place. You probably don't use these pieces daily, but they make excellent decor and add personality right where your eyes naturally wander. Even if you don't have a collection lying around, a quick thrift-store run can help you start one without spending much money. Keep your eyes peeled for unique pieces like this Merry Mushroom line of vintage kitchenware.
Paint your walls
When your walls are bare and white, they feel extra startling. If you're looking to bring warmth to your kitchen without cluttering the space, simply paint the walls, including the area above your cabinets. Use a color palette that ties your kitchen together, or consult our guide on the best paint colors to pair with white kitchen cabinets.
Hang photos or artwork
Photos and artwork aren't just for eye-level walls. When placed above kitchen cabinetry, they can add an unexpected, aesthetic touch. Plus, this is a great way to showcase your kids' artwork or all those family photos without crowding your hallway walls. Make sure the pieces complement one another, and consider framing them to create a clean, uniform look.
Use classy containers as storage
Hard-to-reach cabinets make excellent kitchen storage, as does the space above those cabinets. But don't just store any old box up here. Since this area is always on full display, choose containers that actually add to your kitchen's look. Think woven baskets for extra cookware or seasonal items, or classy glass jars for overflow dry goods. Just keep in mind the height makes this space less convenient, so reserve this spot for things you don't need to access frequently.
Incorporate plants
Plants are an easy way to bring warmth into your kitchen, and the space above your cabinets is a perfect home for them. They add greenery and instantly make the room feel more alive. Just be mindful of the light and care they'll need, and choose varieties that suit your space and your style. If this area doesn't receive much sun, we've got some plant ideas for low-light kitchens, such as English ivy and peace lilies.
Embrace seasonal decor
If you love celebrating the seasons, use the space above your kitchen cabinets as a canvas. Dress it up with florals and brightly colored wreaths in the spring and summer, then switch to cozy accents like pinecones, pumpkins, and fall leaves as the weather cools. You can also embrace themed holidays. Think twinkle lights for New Year's, pumpkins and bats for Halloween, and pastels and colored eggs for Easter.
Add accent lighting
The space above your cabinets can feel dark and dreary without the right lighting. Adding accent lights instantly changes that. Try stringing up fairy lights, placing flameless candles, using Edison bulbs for a warm glow, or LED strips for a modern look.These lights can stand on their own or highlight other decor. Weave them through a wreath, tuck them behind a plant, or install picture lights to showcase artwork.
Display fancy dishware
Dishware isn't just for dining. It can also double as beautiful decor, especially if you have a matching set or a collection with unique patterns. The space above your cabinets is ideal for showing it off, and you can get creative with your display. Use wall-mounted plate racks, small easels, or even plate hangers to arrange pieces like artwork. Mixing in bowls, teapots, or serving platters can add variety. Just make sure you secure everything properly.
Cover with wallpaper
Not ready to commit to paint but still want to liven up your kitchen? Wallpaper is a great option. In fact, it's one of the vintage kitchen decor trends that's coming back around. You can go bold with retro-inspired prints from the '70s, or keep things subtle with modern neutrals and soft patterns. Apply it across the entire kitchen for a uniform look or just above the cabinets to make the area pop. For even less commitment, try peel-and-stick wallpaper like this blue boho vintage floral contact paper from Laatse or this far more subtle grey option from NuWallpaper, which features a botanical silhouette.
Hang decorative baskets
When you're looking for simple yet effective decor, baskets are your best friends. They're lightweight and easy to hang, yet they offer a stunning visual effect. Woven natural fibers add texture and warmth, while fabric baskets introduce fun textile elements. Hung baskets are for decor rather than function, so consider your kitchen's style and how you'd like to arrange them. When creating a basket wall, use paper templates to map out the layout before hammering in nails.