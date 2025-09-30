10 Simple But Effective Decorating Ideas For Above Your Kitchen Cabinets

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Do you ever look up at the empty space above your kitchen cabinets and wonder what to do with it? When it's left bare, it feels like wasted real estate. But unfortunately, filling it isn't always easy. It's too high for everyday use but too visible to ignore.

The good news is that this space has lots of potential. The right touches can tie the whole kitchen together, making it feel more welcoming and even more spacious. Depending on your needs, you can opt for purely aesthetic accents or take advantage of clever storage solutions that double as decor, which is one of the many great ways to maximize space in small kitchens.

However, don't shove just anything up there. Dusty cardboard boxes or random odds and ends can be visually unappealing and make your kitchen feel cluttered. The key is intentionality: Choose pieces that are both practical and aesthetically pleasing. If this is already your goal but you're not sure where to start, you've come to the right place. Let's look at some simple ways to make use of this tricky space.