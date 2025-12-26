15 Stylish Trash Cans That Will Instantly Update Your Kitchen
There's no getting around it: Your kitchen needs a trash can. For many, the trash can is a bit of an annoying necessity because, well, trash cans aren't exactly known for being the most elegant-looking item. In other words, it's easy to worry that it will ruin your kitchen aesthetic. But your kitchen trash can doesn't actually have to be an eyesore; there are plenty of stylish models out there that may fit your taste.
Of course, it's not always easy to find a trash can that you like aesthetically, not to mention one that's as functional as it needs to be. So, to help you out, we put together a list of some of the best stylish trash cans on the market. This list has everything from ultra-modern, sleek-looking trash cans to models that don't even look like garbage bins at all.
Whichever one you choose, your kitchen will get an instant upgrade. Once it's in place, just remember that the trash can is the kitchen essential that everyone forgets to clean, so make sure to keep up with that task to ensure your kitchen looks, smells, and feels its best.
Modern Tilt-Out Trash Can Cabinet
What's fantastic about this first option is that it doesn't even look like a trash can at all. From the outside, this item looks just like a normal cabinet, but the bottom section tilts out to reveal a 10-gallon trash can compartment. You just have to buy a separate bin to slot inside. The drawer above the main compartment is available for any other storage needs. Plus, you can decorate or use the top of the cabinet however you please. Whatever you decide to do with it, it'll likely hide the fact that there's a trash can underneath. This model comes in four colors: brown, gray, natural, and white.
You can buy this 10-gallon Modern Tilt-Out Trash Can Cabinet from Wayfair for $156, or $116 if it's on sale.
Brabantia Bo Touch Top Can
For an ultra-sleek and modern-looking trash can, check out this touch-top can from Brabantia. This 16-gallon trash can has a stay-open lid and a soft-touch opening for easy access. It also comes with a removable plastic interior bucket, which makes it easy to switch out old bags for new ones. There are also side handles to make this trash can easy to move around, if necessary. It comes in a variety of aesthetically pleasing colors: matte steel (which is fingerprint-proof), white, black, pine green, mineral concrete grey, and platinum.
You can buy this 16-gallon Brabantia Bo Touch Top Can from Williams Sonoma for $231.
Happimess Curtis Trash Can
This trash can from Happimess has a simple, modern design. Overall, it's a pretty standard-looking trash can, but the array of color choices takes it to the next level. (Adding color to your kitchen may prove essential, as an all-white scheme is one of the kitchen trends that won't survive 2026.) As for the color options, this model comes in hues like pistachio gelato, flamingo pink, and tide pool blue — all of which will add a fun, vibrant pop to your kitchen. The item can hold 8 gallons, has a foot pedal for hands-free use, and comes with a removable inner bucket.
You can buy this 8-gallon Happimess Curtis Trash Can from The Container Store for $81.
Brightroom Stainless Steel Slim Step Trash Can
If you're looking for a trash can that isn't fancy or too over-the-top in its design but still has a sleek look and gets the job done, this is the one for you. This slim step-to-open trash can from Brightroom is stainless steel (but fingerprint-proof), so it'll look good in your kitchen while also being super practical. It comes with a removable interior bucket and a lid that locks when open.
You can buy this 45-liter Brightroom Slim Step Trash Can from Target for $55.
Yamazaki Step Trash Can
Maybe you want a trash can with a unique design that sets it apart from other models. In this case, consider this Yamazaki step trash can, which has a rectangular, angular design. This hands-free, step-to-open item is also designed for small spaces — it's 4.7 inches wide, 7.5 inches deep, and 10.5 inches high — so you can still use this modern, chic addition even if your kitchen is on the smaller side. It comes in two colors, white or black. As a bonus, this option is also one of the most affordable trash cans on this list.
You can buy this Yamazaki Step Trash Can from West Elm for $38.50.
Simplehuman Rectangular Sensor Can
Here's a very high-tech option: a voice- and motion-activated sensor trash can from simplehuman. In terms of style, this one is (fittingly) simple, sleek, and modern, and it'll pair well with just about any kitchen decor. But what takes this one to the next level is that you can open it either with a motion sensor (waving your hand) or by voice activation (like saying "open can" or even "stay open"). It also has a pocket in the back to hold the liners, which pulls through to the inside, making it extremely easy to switch to a new bag. Despite having a simple design, the fact that this can is so high-tech definitely fulfills the "stylish" description you're looking for.
You can buy this the 58-liter Rectangular Sensor Can from simplehuman for $300.
Wicker Kitchen Trash Basket with Metal Liner
Here's another option that doesn't look like a trash can at all: a wicker kitchen trash basket. Instead of the typical stainless steel or plastic trash cans we're all used to, this one simply looks like a large wicker basket — no one will know it's a trash can until you open the lid. It has side handles for carrying, a hinged lid with a leather lift tab, and fits a 13-gallon trash bag. It comes in two colors: antique walnut brown or sandstone.
You can buy this 13-gallon Wicker Kitchen Trash Basket from The Basket Lady for $159.
Antique-Style Tilt-Out Trash Can
If you love the idea of a tilt-out trash can that looks like a simple cabinet, here's another option for you — and you can order this one straight from Amazon. This cabinet, which features an antique-like aesthetic, fits a 10-gallon trash can, though you must purchase the bin separately. The cabinet comes in four colors: blue, black, grey, and white. Just like with the other tilt-out cabinet option, you can use the drawer and the top space for any miscellaneous items in your kitchen that need a home. Perhaps you can use the top space for your home coffee station — in this case, read our guide on coffee bar organizers that will keep things tidy.
You can buy this Tolead Tilt-Out Trash Cabinet on Amazon for $100, or $90 if it's on sale.
Zara Home Large Kitchen Trash Can
This trash can option combines retro and modern aesthetics: It resembles the classic gray metal garbage bin look, but the designer has given it a sleek makeover with a shiny finish in either cream or black. It has a step pedal for hands-free opening — despite the handle on top, which makes it look like you have to pull the lid off manually — as well as side handles for moving the can when necessary.
You can buy this 30-liter retro-modern Large Kitchen Trash Can from Zara Home for $149.
Brabantia Bo Hi Touch Top Dual Compartment Trash Can
Here's another unique-looking option: This touch-top trash can from Brabantia sits on four legs, which nearly disguises the fact that it's a trash can at all. In fact, the design somehow makes the trash can elegant, which is no easy feat. It has two interior compartments for 16 gallons of total capacity, so you can use one for trash and one for recycling. This model comes in two color options: concrete gray and matte black.
You can buy this 16-gallon Brabantia Bo Hi Touch Top Dual Compartment Trash Can from Crate & Barrel. The matte black option costs $245, while the concrete gray option costs $285.
Simplehuman Rectangular Step Trash Can
Another pick from simplehuman, this trash can is a great option to consider if you're looking for a brightly colored bin to brighten up the kitchen. The fun color options include blush (a deep pink with a rose gold lid lining), indigo, lilac, and cream (which has a rosy pink lid lining). Any of these options will make it much more tolerable to have a trash can in your kitchen — in fact, it may just become one of your favorite kitchen items to look at, as strange as that may sound. This trash can holds 45 liters, has a step pedal for opening, and has a built-in pocket for trash can liners.
You can buy this 45-liter simplehuman Rectangular Plastic Liner Rim Step Trash Can from Target for $90.
Brabantia New Icon Trash Can
Most home trash these days are rectangular or square, so there's something novel and fun about a round trash can. If you agree, then this option from Brabantia may be the right choice for you. As if the rare, round design weren't interesting enough, it also comes in a range of colors to choose from — there are basic trash can colors, like matte black and matte steel, but there are also more interesting options, like jade green and soft beige. The trash can, which holds 8 gallons, also has an odor-proof lid.
You can buy this 8-gallon Brabantia New Icon Trash Can from West Elm for $120.
Songmics Home Dual Compartment Trash Can
If you like the idea of a dual-compartment trash can, here's another one for your consideration. This 16-gallon model from Songmics Home has not only two 8-gallon compartments but also two separate lids. In other words, you won't have to smell the trash if you only need to use the recycling section. The lids are also soft-closing and designed to be tight-sealing to keep odors at bay. This trash can also comes in multiple color options, including a unique dark walnut choice for anyone who loves the wood look — perhaps it matches your dining room table.
You can buy this 16-gallon Songmics Trash Can from Songmics Home for $150.
Home Zone Living Slim Kitchen Trash Can
If you need a trash can that fits into a narrow space while still looking stylish, then check out this model from Home Zone Living. It's only 10.24 inches wide, so it should fit into small cabinets or kitchen crevices to make the most of the room's space. Despite its compact design, it still holds 12 gallons. It also has a built-in rubber band on the side to tuck the bag into place and keep it from sliding down. There are four colors to choose from: black, blue, silver, and white.
You can buy this 12-gallon Home Zone Living Slim Kitchen Trash Can from Amazon for $90.
Happimess Betty Retro Step-Open Trash Can
Here's one more trash can with a retro feel: the Happimess 8-gallon step trash can. It's square with a rounded lid and a flat back so it can easily sit up against your kitchen walls. It also has a soft-close lid and a durable steel pedal. You can choose from several exciting colors, ranging from the bright orange Carrot Cake to the deep Denim Blue to the simple Charcoal Black. After this item sets your throwback aesthetic in motion, you can start filling your home with more retro kitchen items that are cool again, like copper cookware and cookie jars.
You can buy this 8-gallon Betty Retro Step-Open Trash Can from The Home Depot. The price ranges from $64 to $105.39 depending on the color, though most options hover around $90.