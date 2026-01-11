7 Kitchen Window Treatment Ideas That'll Brighten Your Space

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Anyone who spends a lot of time in a home kitchen likely finds the window essential to helping the room feel bigger and more inviting. However, not everyone is lucky enough to have a kitchen window overlooking a well-lit vista, and sometimes they need a little help to brighten up a space.

Cavernous kitchens with little light feel cramped and uncomfortable. You want your kitchen to feel bright because it's more inviting to family and guests, and makes for a more pleasant experience when you're working and cleaning there for hours at a time.

Since these are window treatments, they all involve adding to or changing something about the window, but not necessarily the window itself. Framing it with certain curtains or colors will help, as will placing decorative plants or an herb garden in the window frame. But you can also alter the window itself with colorful film, or even simply add an actual light to the window area.