The 14 Best Kitchen Decor Tips We Learned From Ree Drumond
If you think you aren't familiar with Ree Drummond, chances are high you're familiar with her by another name: The Pioneer Woman, who hosts a cooking and lifestyle show by the same name, hence how she got her moniker. She's also responsible for a line of bright, colorful dinnerware, cookware, and kitchen appliances like The Pioneer Woman Meandering Geo 6-Quart Digital Slow Cooker. You can find these easily at Walmart, Amazon, and her own online store. If you haven't dived deep into pioneer territory yet, though, there's a lot you can learn. We love Ree Drummond's cooking tips, and her decorating tips are just as good!
We just adore the cuteness and uniqueness of her products and styling. After many years of beige and neutrals being the "it" thing, the bright cheerfulness of the Pioneer Woman is so refreshing. There are a few specific tips of hers that we've taken to heart, so we're sharing the 14 best kitchen decor tips we learned from Ree Drummond. Grab a pen and take notes on how you can revamp your kitchen.
1. Be bold and beautiful
One of the most striking things about Ree Drummond's product line is the bright, colorful designs. You can find dinnerware sets in everything from a vivid mint green to vintage-styled white with bright pink and green accents. We especially love her 12-Piece Teal Floral Dinnerware Set, featuring bold teal interiors with exteriors featuring florals and greenery.
It isn't just her dinner sets that are colorful, either. Her cookware comes in bright reds, blues, and patterns — and, of course, her appliances are available in fantastic floral designs that are incredibly eye-catching. Even seemingly mundane items can be made beautiful with a little color, and her Folk Geo Print 2-Slice Toaster, with its teal and floral accents, is a cute demonstration of this.
These bright color schemes shy away from the beige trend of recent years, and we're here for it. Our takeaway from the Pioneer Woman's product line is that you should never shy away from being bold and beautiful with your kitchen decor.
2. It can be both practical and pretty
You don't have to choose between stylish or practical because Ree Drummond has shown us how to do both. Her own kitchen is built for function, but she's added her flair throughout to make it more bright, cheerful, and homey.
For example, you can add a stylish kitchen island that doubles as decor and additional counter and storage space, or add unique lighting in the kitchen that makes the room brighter and ties your overall aesthetic together. Of course, one of the Pioneer Woman's favorite tips is to invest in a pot rack. According to The Pioneer Woman herself, she was "afraid it would be more for decoration, but having the skillets right there makes me want to cook more!" These functional pot racks can also level up your kitchen aesthetics. For example, Drummond's pot rack is gold to match her kitchen's accents while adding a pop of color against her tan marbled walls.
There are a lot of options when it comes to choosing a pot rack for your home. This wall-mounted Stainless Steel Pot and Pan Hanger is similar to the one in Drummond's kitchen and can store more than just cookware — you can keep your utensils on it, too. There are several colors and two lengths to choose from so you're sure to find something that fits your kitchen. If you need even more storage, this larger 30-Inch Kitchen Pot Rack has twelve hooks in addition to two sturdy shelves.
3. It doesn't have to be all or nothing
Hesitant about diving head first into a bright and colorful farmhouse chic aesthetic? That's okay, it doesn't have to be all or nothing. Instead of changing everything about your kitchen from the get-go, start by adding small pops of color. Consider adding cheerful spots of reds, blues, greens, or your favorite floral designs in small but noticeable areas. Most importantly, choose something that brings you joy so you'll love looking at it every day.
Excellent places to start include your dinnerware, centerpieces, seasonal accents, tablecloths, light switches, and kitchen towels — no drastic changes necessary. We love this red Sancua Rectangle Tablecloth as an easy, affordable way to add some color against a white or pale-colored centerpiece and dinnerware set. Or, you could choose something like this beautiful geometric blue Vancasso Selene Plates and Bowls Set as a way to contrast a white or grey tablecloth. Remember that not everything has to be within your color scheme — even a mostly beige room can have a few areas of color to add visual interest.
4. Wallpaper still has its place in a modern kitchen
Wallpaper is often thought of as something our grandparents used, but it's making a comeback in a big way! Many homes today have embraced wallpaper and it definitely has its place in a modern kitchen. Use it to add points of interest and complexity. For example, it can create a visually interesting backsplash in your kitchen. Or, use it on only one wall as a room centerpiece of sorts that draws the eye to where you want it to. This could be an especially great idea for the wall behind the kitchen table you worked so hard to set up.
This is an excellent place to add some splashes of color to make your kitchen's aesthetic pop. For example, use this NextWall Victorian Garden Floral Peel and Stick Wallpaper, with its Prussian blue and moss green hues, to add a touch of whimsy to a contemporary-themed kitchen. Or consider a floral watercolor, with soft pink or white roses and some greenery, to add a touch of feminine charm to a kitchen filled with sturdy furniture and stainless steel appliances.
5. Don't be afraid of DIY
There are many simple projects you can accomplish yourself, with the right tools for the job. Some people feel hesitant about dipping their toes into DIY, but don't be — you can start small and work your way up, gathering new skills and honing existing ones along the way. For example, you can add glass doors to your highest cabinets to create a classy, open look. All this requires in most kitchens is removing the old doors and adding new ones, but the results can be awe-inspiring! Once you've acquired a few woodworking skills, consider creating a modern range hood that blends seamlessly into your kitchen cabinetry to promote design cohesiveness.
One easy DIY project that many people overlook when they want a big change is painting, and best of all, it doesn't require an intimidatingly high skill level to get started. Plus, you have options. You could paint your kitchen walls to be darker or lighter than they currently are and change the vibe of your room. Or, you could paint your ceiling to draw the eye upwards and create the idea of more (or less) height. Another option is to change the color of wood cabinets and kitchen islands, to better suit the kitchen aesthetic you're going for. No matter what you decide to paint, I highly recommend this All-In-One cabinet and furniture paint which I've personally used in my home. For best results, I recommend two to three coats, depending on how dark the previous color was.
6. Get creative with your art
You can get creative with your art with a little ingenuity — not everything has to be bought as-is. For example, consider dipping old or extra spoons in brightly colored paint and arranging them on your wall in a way that speaks to you. If you don't already have extra spoons, you can thrift them for pennies, and standard acrylic paints should be enough for this fun project. I really like this set of Caliart 36-Color Acrylic Paint Set and, although I've never dipped cutlery in it, I've used it for countless arts and crafts projects on countless materials. It always holds up really well.
Love macrame? Use your hobby to create fun plant hangers! Choose colors that match your decor and decide whether to keep the hanger simple or spice it up to show off your skill. Or, create a terrazzo planter if you're feeling extra artistic. You can get children involved in any of these too, so they feel invested in your kitchen decor. In fact, children may have some fun ideas for your kitchen's art, so consider having a family brainstorming event and keeping an open mind.
7. Style your window sills
There's no reason you have to leave your windowsills bare. Ree Drummond tells us that adding a few simple decorations can make any window look cheerful and inviting. You can use the small space to add some fun and brightness or to help pull a room together.
Consider adding decorative vases with your favorite flowers or greenery — these can be real or fake plants, depending on your preferences. These Coral Peach Artificial Roses could make a gorgeous addition to any windowsill, and if coral isn't your color, there are dozens of other options to choose from. Arrange a few together and tie them with a pretty ribbon for a simple yet elegant display.
Another option is to add a stack of books with pretty covers. Opting for worn, vintage books can help pull together a rustic or vintage theme. Alternatively, you can show off your favorite books by creating a small stack of books you've already read. Other excellent options include candles, seashell arrangements, and knick-knacks. Exceptionally pretty or interesting coffee cups or wine glasses can be great choices for your kitchen windowsills.
8. Floral centerpieces bring summer indoors
The point of a centerpiece is to draw the eye, and there are countless ways to do this for either (or both) your kitchen table and island. During summer, floral centerpieces are an especially good idea — they're bright, cheerful, and very much on theme with the season. There's no wrong way to create a floral centerpiece for your kitchen. You can create it in a vase, a basket, or even a pretty wine glass. One of the best ways to do this is to choose flowers from your own garden, if that's an option for you. If you don't grow your own flowers, though, you can pick them up at any florist or grocery store.
Worried about pets that make it a habit to eat your flowers? Consider silk flowers instead and spray them with your favorite perfume to fill the room with a nice scent. These Der Rose Artificial Flowers come in a bright, eye-catching design and they're already arranged so there's less work you need to do. Pair them with a Vintage Rose Flora Ceramic Vase to tie in rustic, vintage, or farmhouse themes.
9. Swap out your accents by season or holiday
Swapping out your accents based on season or holiday can keep things feeling fresh and homey. Most of us do this already for Christmas, but you can do it at other times of year. For example, swap things out for the four seasons and capture a different vibe for Spring, Summer, Fall, and Winter, You can also change things up for major holidays like Thanksgiving, Independence Day, Easter, Valentine's Day, or St. Patrick's Day, when you can follow Ree Drummond's tips for making Irish nachos.
Start by using seasonal textures in your tablecloths, centerpieces, and even curtains. Things like wicker and linen are excellent for summer, whereas wools and heavy woods are ideal for winter. We really love this picnic-style Wald Imports Medium Wicker Basket to fill with flowers during the spring and summer.
Next, change up your scents to be on-theme. This can involve things like candles, oil diffusers, wax warmers, and even your favorite home spray. Bright, floral scents are perfect for spring, while spicy, warm scents best capture a fall mood. This little Pumpkin Spice Candle is adorable for fall and even fragrances your room!
10. Make your kitchen island the star of the show
There are plenty of ways to make your kitchen island the star of the show — and if you don't already have one, the Pioneer Woman's numerous upgrade ideas may just prompt you to get one! Plus, you'll get extra counter space and more storage room to keep your kitchen neat and tidy if you do.
Upgrading your kitchen island doesn't have to be hard, either. Consider applying wood trim along the countertop for a little pop of rustic charm. Or, build a shelf on one (or both) sides for an easy way to prettily store your kitchen necessities.
Of course, if you want to get really thrifty, consider turning an old dresser into an island by adding distressed paint and a slab of butcher block on top! To make the paint look distressed or old, this Hardell Mini Cordless Rotary Tool Kit is an excellent choice, with the sanding tool heads you need for this project.
11. Make your kitchen appliances accents instead of eyesores
While hidden appliance cabinets have been all the rage for a while now, not everyone can hide them away so seamlessly. And, let's face it, pulling them in and out of tight cabinets when you use them a lot can be a big hassle. But, the Pioneer Woman's kitchen line shows us that these kitchen gadgets and appliances can add to our overall aesthetic rather than detract from it.
Choose a theme you like and get all your most-used appliances in that same pattern or color. This could include your standing mixer, blender, electric can opener, or anything else you regularly use. The Pioneer Woman's Fancy Flourish 6-Quart Pressure Cooker comes in a beautiful floral design with deep blue accenting and can also be used as a slow cooker and steamer, which reduces the number of appliances you'll need overall. To match, The Pioneer Woman's 5.8-Quart Digital Air Fryer, with its gorgeous speckled teal finish, is also multi-purpose and can be used to bake, roast, broil, and dehydrate. Once you have them, artistically place them on your countertops so they aren't crowded but are also convenient when you need to use them.
12. Bows can tie your kitchen decor together
Apparently, the coquette bow trend is all the rage right now, and we're just upset we didn't know about it sooner. The adorably tied ribbon bows can be used across several rooms to tie your varying visual aesthetics together more cohesively — but, of course, without being "too much." And why wouldn't you want to add a hint of cuteness in every room of your home?
In the kitchen, consider using one, two, or even three bow accent pieces that match the aesthetic. For example, you could use a Vintage Vanity Mirror with a bronzed or distressed wood frame that has a bow on it. Or, you could use a vase, decorative cups, or bowl that sport a bow. One idea we really love works well if you have an accent chair, seating bench, or similar in your kitchen. These adorable Solid Color Bow Pillows can be added to make the room feel cute, cozy, and inviting. Plus, they come in four different color patterns, so you're sure to find one that works well for your taste.
13. Floating shelves can make your storage decorative
Here is another of those fantastic "functional but pretty" tips — floating shelves can help you make your storage decorative. Floating shelves are usually very easy to install and get their name because they look like they're "floating" rather than being held in by nuts, bolts, screws, or supports. While they're excellent options for contemporary-themed kitchens, you can make them work for almost any aesthetic. You'll find these shelves in countless colors, sizes, and styles.
These Bayka Floating Shelves come in a set of two and are perfect for rustic or farmhouse kitchens. If you're not totally solid on the natural wood grain option, they have black, grey, and white wood options, too. These Small Floating Shelves aren't necessarily ideal for storage, but they do make excellent places to place decor. Use the green or pink options to add a touch of whimsy to your space — I personally have the pink ones in my office and adore them. Finally, modernly styled kitchens can have a touch of whimsy without being too bold with these Pharege Moon Phase Floating Shelves. They come in three tiered sizes and make an excellent place to store fruits and vegetables.
14. Decorative bowls offer a simple, elegant upgrade
Decorative bowls are a simple way to add a touch of elegance or whimsy to your kitchen — the final effect, of course, will depend on the bowls you use. Choose bowls you love that have pretty designs, interesting shapes, or unique detailing. This Green Cabbage Serving Bowl Set of 3 is perfect for the kitchen, and this adorable open-mouthed Aboxoo Hippo Statue is just too cute to resist. Of course, there's nothing wrong with going with a more modern, subtle look, and this decorative Paulownia Wood Hand Carved Tray works perfectly for that aesthetic.
Once you've decided on the bowls, choose what you want to go in and where you want to put it. Perhaps you could put in real flowers, fake greenery, knick-knacks, seashells, or even brightly colored landscaping rocks. Place the bowls on your table, counters, or even your windowsills if the bowls are small enough.
Want to learn more about Ree Drummond? Discover the one recipe she just can't completely perfect. Or, learn about the frozen store-bought shortcut Drummond uses that you should be too.