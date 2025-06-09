The 14 Best Kitchen Decor Tips We Learned From Ree Drumond

You don't have to choose between stylish or practical because Ree Drummond has shown us how to do both. Her own kitchen is built for function, but she's added her flair throughout to make it more bright, cheerful, and homey.

For example, you can add a stylish kitchen island that doubles as decor and additional counter and storage space, or add unique lighting in the kitchen that makes the room brighter and ties your overall aesthetic together. Of course, one of the Pioneer Woman's favorite tips is to invest in a pot rack. According to The Pioneer Woman herself, she was "afraid it would be more for decoration, but having the skillets right there makes me want to cook more!" These functional pot racks can also level up your kitchen aesthetics. For example, Drummond's pot rack is gold to match her kitchen's accents while adding a pop of color against her tan marbled walls.

There are a lot of options when it comes to choosing a pot rack for your home. This wall-mounted Stainless Steel Pot and Pan Hanger is similar to the one in Drummond's kitchen and can store more than just cookware — you can keep your utensils on it, too. There are several colors and two lengths to choose from so you're sure to find something that fits your kitchen. If you need even more storage, this larger 30-Inch Kitchen Pot Rack has twelve hooks in addition to two sturdy shelves.