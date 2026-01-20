9 Aldi Products You Won't See On Shelves In 2026
Aldi is a store best known for offering high-quality private-label products at competitively affordable prices. With grocery costs continuing to rise across the board, because of inflation and tariffs, more people than ever are turning to discount grocers like Aldi for their weekly shopping. It also offers an array of fantastic products, ranging from spices you shouldn't pass up to well-ranked frozen appetizers, among other things. Unfortunately, not all amazing products are meant to last, and this private label retailer is known to regularly change its offerings.
Every year, the internet is full of people lamenting the discontinuation or shifted availability of their favorite products. Although all stores do change their offerings from time to time, Aldi is known for seeming to do this more regularly than most. If you're wondering which products you may have to say goodbye to this year, you're in the right place.
Before diving into 2025's lost products, though, it's important to offer a brief disclosure that may provide you with a bit of hope. It's possible (albeit not certain) that you may get really lucky and some of your most beloved items on this list may be brought back as limited-run seasonal items. Aldi has a habit of doing this with products that are otherwise discontinued, but not informing people until it actually happens. That being said, here are nine Aldi products you won't see on shelves in 2026.
1. Millville Cinnamon Balance Multigrain Cereal
The Millville Cinnamon Balance Multigrain Cereal was a knock-off of Life Cinnamon Cereal, which began disappearing from shelves fairly early in 2025. According to some comments online, certain Aldi locations appeared to have stock of the cereal somewhat longer, but now, it seems they have completely disappeared from shelves, much to the chagrin of quite a few people.
Someone posted a question on Reddit, asking, "For those of us in the U.S., has anyone else noticed if they stopped stocking the Life cereal knock off, the Millville Balance Multigrain Cereal?" Several people responded that they've also noticed the product missing, with one person mentioning that they know for certain it was discontinued in their Aldi division. People aren't happy about this discontinuation, either. One disgruntled commenter on a different Reddit thread said, "That cereal was so delicious. It stayed crunchier in milk than I recall Life ever staying. RIP." Although there are other cereals available from Aldi's Millville brand, there aren't any that are similar enough to be considered a replacement for this product.
2. Friendly Farms Chocolate Almond Milk
If you're a fan of the Friendly Farms Chocolate Almond Milk, you'll be out of luck in 2026. Unfortunately, this could be a significant blow to anyone who relied on this specific store-bought milk alternative for dairy intolerances or allergies. A confused Facebook user posted, asking fellow shoppers, "Has Aldi stopped carrying the chocolate almond milk?" In reply, an Aldi employee confirmed that their store had stopped carrying this product several months prior, punctuating the statement with a sad face emoji.
Some people are claiming that this specific discontinuation has made their normal grocery shopping even less convenient. "I now have to shop regularly at more places than just Aldi and my local produce place," said one frustrated Reddit user. "So mad about this change."
The good news is that Aldi does still appear to carry the sweetened, unsweetened, and vanilla almond milks. It may be worth experimenting with these and adding your favorite chocolate syrup to recreate the discontinued Friendly Farms product.
3. Earth Grown Risotto Mushroom Veggie Burgers
The Earth Grown Risotto Mushroom Veggie Burgers were an affordable plant-based meat crafted from mushrooms, rice, and vegetables. They could be eaten by those following vegan or vegetarian diets in lieu of traditional beef-based options, but their disappearance from shelves this year follows a trend that started in 2024, when some people noticed the Earth Grown products line shrinking, per one post on Facebook. Confirming suspicions, a Reddit post asked the question, "So, is Aldi just going to quietly remove every plant-based option they have?" Commenters mentioned several Earth Grown options, including these Risotto Mushroom Burgers.
On another Reddit thread, one person complained that the store had gotten rid of "Basically 90% of the vegetarian/plant based options." This can be incredibly frustrating for someone following a plant-based diet, or even those who may have Alpha-gal Syndrome or similar food intolerances. Although many of people's favorite items are gone, Earth Grown does have a few meatless options still available, at least in some locations.
4. Southern Grove Wasabi Soy Flavored Almonds
The Southern Grove Wasabi Soy Flavored Almonds were a nut-based snack that featured a wasabi soy sauce with a unique zesty kick, which many Aldi customers enjoyed. In fact, this snack item appeared to be a fan favorite, with people suddenly wondering if they were discontinued. A disgruntled consumer posted on Reddit, "Ugh these are my faves and I'm still in denial they're gone." Another commenter chimed in, saying, "I have been searching for them everywhere. It's been months so they must have been discontinued."
We understand how frustrating it can be when your favorite Aldi snack disappears. Although this specific almond item has disappeared, Southern Grove does have other flavors you might want to consider trying if you're looking for a replacement for the wasabi soy almonds in 2026. A few current almond flavor options from Southern Grove include honey roasted and hickory smoked, while the Simply Nature brand also offers a raw almond, pecan, and pistachio snacking mix.
5. Sundae Shoppe Thank You Cherry Much! Ice Cream
Sundae Shoppe Thank You Cherry Much! Ice Cream was an individually portioned pint-sized ice cream meant to be a dupe of Ben and Jerry's Cherry Garcia. If you're a fan of cherry ice cream, this may have been your go-to cold sweet treat. At least, that is, before they discontinued it.
There was some discourse online on whether this ice cream had officially been discontinued or simply moved to seasonal. One person posted on Facebook, saying that they were so upset that their favorite ice cream of all time had been discontinued, though another argued that, "It's not discontinued. Just high demand due to the time of year." However, several other commenters agreed it was discontinued, with one saying, "It had been removed here for months. Made a comeback. Now gone for good."
As a testament to how good this ice cream was, a Reddit commenter wrote, "... It was even better than Ben and Jerry's. In fact, I bought B&J when I first couldn't find [this ice cream] at Aldi and thought they just happened to sell out that day." The Sundae Shoppe brand doesn't currently offer any similar replacements for this cherry-flavored ice cream, but does offer family-sized tubs of other flavors, like mint chocolate chip, moose tracks, and strawberry.
6. Deutsche Küche Bavarian Bratwurst
Deutsche Küche Bavarian Bratwust were an authentic brand of German-style sausages. The popularity of these brats makes sense when you consider that Aldi is a store with a German background, known for selling a number of European and German-specific foods you can't find elsewhere in the United States. Customers have wondered why these are no longer sold, and some have speculated that tariffs may be to blame — after all, the authenticity means these are an imported product, which would be directly affected by rising costs.
Like many other German-based food products, they may come back for either German Week (in September) or Oktoberfest, but there are no definitive announcements saying that this will happen. As an alternative, one good suggestion is Johnsonville Stadium Brats. Of course, if you want to try this swap, you'll have to go to a different grocery store, because Aldi doesn't carry many name-brand products.
7. Savoritz Baked Cheese Extra Toasty Crackers
The Savoritz Baked Cheese Extra Toasty Crackers were a cheap Aldi dupe of the Extra Toasty Cheez-Its. Wondering if this item had been discontinued, one person took to Reddit to say, "I have been trying to look for the extra toasted cheez-its Aldi dupe for months and they seem to not be restocking. Are they gone forever?" Unfortunately, it does appear that they've disappeared from shelves, as several people replied to say that they hadn't seen these in quite some time either.
Elsewhere on Reddit, one disgruntled Aldi customer wrote, "I miss extra toasty Aldeez-Its so much. It just adds insult to injury that they still have all the other flavors that aren't that good. The white cheddar is gross." Another person commiserated, saying they thought the jalapeño ones were disappointing. This is unfortunate, since it'll be hard to find a reasonable replacement for this discontinued Aldi product if none of the other flavors in the line taste as good. You could also spend the extra money on the name-brand Extra Toasty Cheez-Its if you really wanted to, but you won't find those at Aldi.
8. Mama Cozzi's Stone Baked Four Cheese Pizza
Mama Cozzi's is an Aldi private label that makes a wide range of pizzas and pizza-type products. Their Stone Baked Four Cheese Pizza, unfortunately, won't have a place on Aldi shelves in 2026, much to the chagrin of consumers across the internet. It was a specially baked pizza topped with tomato sauce, mozzarella, Cheddar, Edam, and pecorino romano cheeses.
One person on Reddit expressed their sadness at this discontinuation with a crying emoji, stating, "Mama Cozzi's Stone Baked Four Cheese Pizza was my safe food for like three weeks a few months ago and I haven't seen them since." Another person said that it wouldn't surprise them if this pizza was now unavailable, since a similar pepperoni option has also been out for quite some time.
The good news is that Mama Cozzi's has many other pizza options available, if you're willing to do a little trial and error to find a new favorite. Current offerings include pepperoni, sausage, supreme, cheese, and meat lovers in thin-crust, deli-style, and stuffed-crust varieties. The brand also offers calzones and French bread pizza, the latter of which was one of our best Aldi freezer finds for under $5.
9. Schogetten Chocolate Bars
This final Aldi product you won't see on shelves in 2026 isn't a single product, but an entire line — a fairly beloved product line, in fact. The Schogetten chocolate bars seem to have disappeared from shelves, causing consumers some dismay. The most important question? Where have these delicious, unique European chocolate bars gone? Some have speculated that this may be another casualty of recent tariffs, which have perhaps made it impossible to import the Schogetten chocolates at an affordable price. An employee commented on a Reddit post asking about what's going on with these, confirming, "They have been removed from our core set, so I'd stop looking for them for the time being."
There is a small silver lining to this specific Aldi discontinuation. You can still buy many different types of Schogetten chocolate bars on Amazon. The downside is that you'll be paying a premium for them, especially compared to Aldi's previous store prices. But if these are among your favorite candies, you might decide the higher price is worth paying. Among the more affordable Amazon options is a Schogetten German Chocolate Variety Pack, containing one bar each of the Alpine Milk Chocolate, Alpine Milk Chocolate with Hazelnuts, Caramel Brownie, and Dark Chocolate.