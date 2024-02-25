The Unhealthiest Store-Bought Milk Alternatives

Gone are the times when the only thing you could put in your coffee was milk, cream, or powdered creamer. Plant-based milk alternatives like almond, oat, and soy milk have become a standard weekly purchase for countless people, with folks buying them as much for their flavor as for their potential nutritional benefits. "Although milk is only one small part of a person's diet, plant-based milk along with a plant-forward diet offers many benefits for your health and the environment," notes UCLA Health's senior dietitian Dana Ellis Hunnes (via UCLA Health), with these plant-based alternatives often giving you a creamy experience with less fat, sugar, and overall calories than cow's milk, as well as no hormones.

However, things aren't always rosy. "In general, these nondairy milks have been promoted as healthier and that's not necessarily the case," Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics spokeswoman Melissa Majumdar told The New York Times. Certain milk alternatives can be lacking in essential vitamins, minerals, and protein. Others, meanwhile, can be high in added sugars or saturated fat or contain certain additives you may wish to avoid. It's products with these types of nutritional profiles that we chose to highlight in this article, to help you make the best choice you can with your milk alternatives. ‌