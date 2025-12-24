The 8 Best Aldi Freezer Finds For Under $5
With many popular grocery store foods costing more in 2025, more people than ever are looking for ways to save on their household shopping bills. Enter Aldi, the store that focuses on low prices for quality products by selling private store labels almost exclusively. Aldi dupes are well known for being excellent alternatives to popular name brand items, and their range of well-ranked Aldi bakery items bring affordable, delicious desserts to countless households. But what about when you're stocking your freezer?
If you're looking to stock your freezer on a budget, there's really no better place to do it than Aldi. The private label retailer has a rather extensive section dedicated to these extra cold, long-lasting foods, which run the gambit from frozen vegetables to pre-made meal options and everything in between. But, the best part for savvy shoppers is that you can get quite a few of these frozen food items for less than five dollars. Of course, do keep in mind that prices may vary slightly based on your exact location, and these prices are based on the Aldi in Vineland, New Jersey.
Breakfast Best Buttermilk Pancakes ($3.55)
For just $3.55, you can get 24 fully cooked buttermilk pancakes for your breakfast. These come in eight pre-packaged sets of three pancakes, which works out to about 44 cents per meal — and with enough meals for a little over a week for a single person, or for two days for a family of four. Even better, the pancakes are microwavable and ready in less than two minutes, offering an ultra convenient budget option that needs to be added to your Aldi shopping list.
The Breakfast Best Buttermilk Pancakes aren't just affordable and convenient, but also delicious. Each pancake is light and fluffy, with a predominately starchy flavor profile heavily accented with sweet and buttery tones. You can top them with traditional butter and syrup, or opt for something unique like Nutella and strawberry jam. Consider pairing them with the Breakfast Best Heat-N-Serve Original Sausage Links if you're looking to get some more protein with the first meal of the day.
Breakfast Best Heat-N-Serve Original Sausage Links ($1.49)
For only $1.49, you can get 10 fully cooked sausage links that are nearly identical in taste, texture, and format to brand names like Banquet. At this price, each sausage works out to only 14 cents apiece. Since the suggested serving is three links, per the box, you'll receive a full serving for 42 cents, and have enough for just over three meals. If you choose to pair this with the pancakes and you can have a full, hearty breakfast for just 86 cents a day, per person. You'll need to purchase three boxes to have enough for a full week for one person (if you so choose), but even then, you'll only spend $4.47 and remain under the $5 budget limit.
The Breakfast Best Heat-N-Serve Original Sausage Links received an excellent review on Daily Meal's ranking of Aldi frozen breakfast options, where reviewers said, "Featuring a rich umami profile that's perfectly seasoned, these sausages went great with my morning eggs." It also said that these sausage links weren't as greasy as similar options. These are already fully cooked, so you can quickly heat them up in the microwave when you're in a rush, saving ample time cooking on your busiest mornings.
Season's Choice Steamed Super Sweet Corn ($0.89)
It costs only $0.89 to get a 12 ounce bag of frozen super sweet corn, which is potentially enough for a full side for a family of four. If your family really loves their vegetables, you may want to grab two bags per meal to make sure there's ample corn to satisfy everyone. You can really stretch your budget here by using this bag of super sweet corn in a pot of vegetable soup. The best part? You can get five bags of this corn while still remaining under $5.
The Season's Choice Steamed Super Sweet Corn features a predominately sweet flavor profile with mild earthy notes that works well in corn souffle. Cooking is simple since this is a "steam in bag" frozen vegetable option, meaning you just pop it in the microwave and it will cook without having to dirty an extra dish. If you're not a fan of corn, there are a range of frozen vegetable options that are more expensive but still less than $5. A few examples include sweet garden peas, mixed vegetables, cut green beans, brussels sprouts, and even shelled edamame.
Fusia Chicken Potstickers ($3.75)
A 16 ounce bag of chicken potstickers costs only $3.75 and features enough food to provide an entree for about four to five people or an appetizer for around eight people. Consider pairing with a simple fried rice for a full meal — chances are high you already have the ingredients for this at home. Or, if you don't, items like rice and frozen or canned vegetables should be relatively cheap and fit into your budget shopping list.
The Fusia Chicken Potstickers have a deep umami flavor profile featuring mild sweet tones and moderate starchy notes throughout. They're best served with soy sauce or paired with the sauce packet included in the bag. Although these are microwavable, they tend to cook best on the stove top if you have the time. The included sauce packet will need to be carefully thawed in a cup or bowl of hot water before use. Not a big fan of chicken potstickers? Fusia also offers pork potstickers for a similar price.
Season's Choice Potato Puffs ($2.59)
Potato puffs are Aldi's private label answer to tater tots, and you can get a 32 ounce bag of them for just $2.59. According to the bag, a single serving is about three ounces worth of potato puffs, meaning you can get a little over 10 servings per bag. If you're a single person household, that means one bag can last approximately a week and a half. If you're a standard four-person household, a bag should comfortably work for two full meals or could potentially be stretched to three. If you're looking to create a truly cheap meal that's both delicious and filling, consider making a tater tot casserole with your favorite cheap ground meat, a bag of frozen vegetables, and a little bit of shredded cheese.
The Season's Choice Potato Puffs feature a crispy exterior and soft, somewhat flaky interior. Cooking them is as simple as placing them on a greased baking sheet and popping them in the oven according to the instructions printed on the bag. Although these are pre-seasoned, some people may find the spice profile a little light. If that turns out to be you, feel free to season them based on your preferences before they go into the oven. A combination of salt, black pepper, onion powder, garlic powder, and paprika is an excellent option for baked potato products.
Bremer Corn Dogs ($3.39)
Corn dogs are an excellent snack for kids and adults alike that can also be eaten as a whole meal when paired with fries or tater tots (like the ones listed in the section just above). For only $3.39, you can get a box of six corn dogs, which works out to cost only $0.56 per item. If you pair two of these corn dogs with one serving of the potato puffs above for a full meal, you'll only spend $1.37 a plate. This can be an excellent dinner option for stretching your budget — and it's one meal your kids are unlikely to complain about.
The Bremer Corn Dogs feature a sweet, starchy outer layer that crisps up nicely during cooking. Inside, you'll find a light umami flavor profile from the chicken franks. Together, these two flavor profiles nicely balance each other to create a delicious corn dog that can be dipped in ketchup, mustard, or even honey, based on your preference. Foods on a stick are also perfect for when you're on the go, and these come fully cooked so you just have to heat them in the microwave for one minute.
Mama Cozzi French Bread Pepperoni Pizza ($2.99)
Most people are familiar with the pizza bites and pizza bagels you'll find in most grocery stores from a range of brands. However, this French bread pizza option offers a nice change of pace at an equally affordable price to its standard counterparts. For just $2.99, you can receive two French bread topped with tomato sauce, pepperoni, and mozzarella cheese. Each piece of generously topped bread is considered a serving on its own, which means each serving costs about $1.49. Pair with a simple side salad to create a full, balanced meal on a budget, or eat alone for an affordable and filling midday snack.
The Mama Cozzi French Bread Pepperoni Pizza offers a pleasing textural complexity created by the hard bread bottom, soft bread interior, gooey cheese, and mildly chewy pepperoni. The taste is just as complex as the texture. A predominately starchy flavor profile carries heavy umami tones and a moderate creaminess paired with light notes of sweet earthiness. Although you can microwave the pizza, it cooks best in the oven.
Kirkwood Pepper Jack, Swiss Cheese, and Bacon Seasoned Stuffed Chicken ($3.99)
If you're looking for a gourmet feel on an affordable budget, this stuffed chicken is exactly what you want to add to your Aldi shopping list. For only $3.99, you get two seasoned and stuffed chicken breasts which are nicely sized to be a generous entree. Even better, one serving features an incredible 51 grams of protein, making it a decent choice if you're trying to bulk up. Although the box says the two chicken breasts equate to a single serving, you could make this into a meal for two if you really wanted to stretch the budget. Pair with your favorite frozen vegetable and a starch like white rice, yellow rice, or mashed potatoes to make a full meal.
The Kirkwood Pepper Jack, Swiss Cheese, and Bacon Seasoned Stuffed Chicken features a hearty umami flavor profile with very light spicy notes and moderate creamy tones with the faintest nutty hints from the Swiss cheese. This is the only freezer find on our list that can't be microwaved. Since the included chicken breasts are raw, you should only cook them in the oven per the instructions printed on the package.