Ranking 10 Chocolate Syrup Brands From Worst To First

Out of all the delicious goodies in your average chocoholic's repertoire, is there anything better than a good chocolate syrup? Drizzle it over desserts, mix it into a cold glass of milk, or drown a frosty bowl of ice cream in the stuff — chocolate syrup is one of those pantry staples no self-respecting chocolate-lover can do without. But with such a diverse array of options to choose from, there are serious disparities in quality, flavor, and ingredients from one syrup to the next.

If you've ever snuck a peak at your chocolate syrup's nutritional label, you'll know it's not exactly the healthiest condiment of choice. That said, indulging in a tall glass of chocolate milk doesn't necessarily have to mean pulling the ripcord on your healthy eating plan.

We at Daily Meal have carefully sampled and examined ten popular chocolate syrup brands to determine the best ones of all, taking into account such factors as taste, ingredients, available variety, and the reputation of the brand that markets them. Read on to get the inside scoop on one of the world's most beloved ice cream toppings.