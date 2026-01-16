14 Products To Look Out For At Costco In January 2026
If you're a Costco shopper, you probably already have your favorite items there — perhaps you love the Kirkland Signature organic chunky guacamole (which we ranked as the best Costco dip). There are also plenty of great Costco frozen finds to go back to, such as the Rao's Eggplant Parmesan or the Motor City Pizza Co. Double Pepperoni Pizza. And while it's nice to have familiar favorites to go back to, it's also fun to stay up to date on all the new items for when you're in the mood to try something different. After all, trying something new and exciting may just lead you to add another go-to item to your favorites list.
There are a plethora of items that have hit Costco shelves this January, so you can start off the new year with a slew of exciting new products. We've put together a list of some of the best new items for you to peruse — this list includes everything from sweet treats to indulge in to satisfying savory snacks to fun frozen finds. Read on to find out what to keep an eye out for this January.
Calbee Shrimp Chips
Here's a fun snack to keep around: the Calbee baked shrimp chips. If you've never had this snack before, then you may think it's a little strange to make chips that are shrimp-flavored, but once you give these a try, you'll see just how delicious these things really are. They're crunchy, puffy chips that have been baked and are made with wild-caught shrimp. Buy a pack of 36 individual bags (one ounce each) for $16.99.
Ghirardelli Lunar New Year Chocolate Duo Squares
This year's Lunar New Year is on February 17, 2026, so you have plenty of time to buy a snack or dessert to celebrate. One item to keep in mind is the new Lunar New Year chocolates from Ghirardelli, which feature two flavors: milk chocolate caramel and 60% cacao dark chocolate. You can pair these chocolates with another themed item from Costco: the Kirkland Signature 2026 Lunar New Year Scotch, which is priced at $55. Buy an 18-ounce bag of Ghirardelli Lunar New Year chocolates for $15.49.
Blue Diamond Almonds & Michigan Cherries
This next snack is perfect for anyone who loves a sweet-and-savory combination: Blue Diamond toasted almonds and Michigan cherries. This delicious duo pairs the salty, savory flavor of almonds with the sweetness of Michigan cherries (which, if you're wondering, is indeed the state that produces the most cherries), so you get the best of both worlds. A bag of this tasty snack costs $11.79.
Mini Chicken Buffarolls
Fans of buffalo chicken need to know about these mini chicken "Buffarolls" that have made their way to Costco. Essentially, these are mini crispy rolls — similar to taquitos or spring rolls — stuffed with buffalo chicken, celery, onion, and carrot to create a poppable buffalo bite. They make for the perfect appetizer when you want something super tasty with a little kick of heat. Buy a box for $12.99.
Stash Tea Essentials Variety Pack
Tea lovers, rejoice — there's a new pack from Stash for you to buy next time you're at Costco. This variety pack includes six types of tea: lemon ginger, peppermint, chamomile, chai spice, double bergamot early grey, and Moroccan mint. There are 30 tea bags of each kind, adding up to a whopping 180 tea bags — in other words, you'll be set on tea for a while. You can buy the Stash tea variety pack from the Costco website for $23.99.
Miss Vickie's Jalapeño Kettle Cooked Potato Chips
Miss Vickie's kettle-cooked potato chips are available as side options at restaurants and stores across the country, but Costco now offers them in jalapeño flavor. To learn more about the Miss Vickie's brand (and how it compares to other kettle chip brands), you can read Daily Meal's ultimate guide to kettle chip brands. But for now, all you need to know is that these chips offer a new snack option for your Costco run if you're looking to satisfy a craving for a salty, slightly spicy snack. You can buy a 64-pack of Miss Vickie's jalapeño kettle chips in individual-sized bags on the Costco website for $53.99.
Le Chic Patissier Heart Macarons
As we look forward to Valentine's Day, shoppers need to know about the new heart-shaped macarons from Le Chic Patissier. These adorable (and tasty) sweet treats come in two flavors, raspberry and vanilla, as well as two fittingly Valentine's Day-esque colors, pink and ivory with pink specks. Buy a 25-count box of these heart macarons for $14.89.
Ghiradelli Salted Caramel Dark Chocolate Squares
Another great new find for Ghirardelli chocolate lovers has arrived (if this is you, you should also read our guide on facts you need to know about Ghirardelli). Alongside its Lunar New Year pack, you can find this classic salted caramel dark chocolate flavor. If you love a salty-sweet combination, salted caramel is one of the best iterations available. Buy a 15-ounce bag of Ghirardelli salted caramel dark chocolate squares on the grocery chain's website for $19.99.
Cuisine Innovations Crispy Wontons with Birria Braised Beef
If you aren't familiar with birria, check out Daily Meal's guide on what birria is and how to serve it. Once you're a bit more familiar with birria, you'll want to try out the new crispy wontons with birria braised beef and pepper jack cheese. This savory, crispy item is just what you need to keep in your freezer for a quick, filling snack. Or, buy a couple of boxes and serve them as an appetizer at your next dinner party; they're sure to be a hit with your guests. Buy a box of the birria beef crispy wontons for $12.79.
Creative Snacks Co Strawberry & Yogurt Pretzels
It's a good time for Costco shoppers who have a sweet-and-salty tooth — these strawberry and yogurt-coated pretzels are available now. These are great for a more indulgent sweet-salty snack, and the pink hue makes them a perfect fit for Valentine's Day if you plan to include them in any parties you host. Buy a one-pound bag of strawberry yogurt pretzels for $8.99.
Solely Organic Fruit Jerky, Mango or Pineapple
For a fruity, healthy snack at home or on the go, try this organic fruit jerky from Soley — there are two flavors to choose from, mango or pineapple (sold in separate boxes). It is made with just one ingredient: either organic mango or organic pineapple. There's no added sugar or unnecessary ingredients, so you know that you're getting a simple, nourishing snack. Buy a 24-count box of the Soley fruit jerky from the Costco website — both organic mango and organic pineapple cost $29.99.
Binggrae Samanco Waffle Ice Cream Treats
Each of these new sweet treats consists of two fish-shaped waffle cones filled with ice cream, making them one of the most unique ice cream sandwiches you are likely to have anytime soon. The "fintastic" variety pack comes with three different ice cream flavors — chocolate, strawberry, and red bean jam — so you can choose a different option each night for dessert. Buy a 12-count variety pack of the Binggrae Samanco waffle ice cream treats for $14.99.
Kirkland Red Velvet Cookies
The exact flavor of red velvet may still be somewhat of a mystery, but there's no denying that there's something irresistible about it in any form. If you can't get enough red velvet flavor, these fresh-baked desserts are made in Costco's bakery. They're soft and tasty — and filled with white chocolate chips. Buy a box of red velvet cookies at participating locations for $9.99. While you're there, make sure to pick up any of the other Costco bakery items that are totally worth it.
Little Debbie Cosmic Brownies with Chocolate Chip Candy
When it comes to nostalgic treats that remind us of childhood, Little Debbie Cosmic Brownies are undoubtedly high up on the list. And now, you can easily buy these tasty treats directly from Costco. What can we say, sometimes these fudgy, gooey, chocolatey brownies — complete with the little pieces of candy — are just what we need to satisfy our sweet craving. Purchase a six-count box of Little Debbie Cosmic Brownies on the Costco website for $7.99.