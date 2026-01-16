14 Products To Look Out For At Costco In January 2026

If you're a Costco shopper, you probably already have your favorite items there — perhaps you love the Kirkland Signature organic chunky guacamole (which we ranked as the best Costco dip). There are also plenty of great Costco frozen finds to go back to, such as the Rao's Eggplant Parmesan or the Motor City Pizza Co. Double Pepperoni Pizza. And while it's nice to have familiar favorites to go back to, it's also fun to stay up to date on all the new items for when you're in the mood to try something different. After all, trying something new and exciting may just lead you to add another go-to item to your favorites list.

There are a plethora of items that have hit Costco shelves this January, so you can start off the new year with a slew of exciting new products. We've put together a list of some of the best new items for you to peruse — this list includes everything from sweet treats to indulge in to satisfying savory snacks to fun frozen finds. Read on to find out what to keep an eye out for this January.