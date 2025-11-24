10 Frozen Costco Finds That Actually Taste Homemade
Finding food from major retailers that tastes like it was made in Grandma's kitchen can be tough. Most of the time, we expect the mass-produced grub that supermarkets create to have a pretty anonymous flavor, particularly if it's been kept in the freezer aisle for weeks on end. Somehow, though, Costco manages to avoid this. The retailer doesn't just offer fresh food that tastes homemade, but some of its frozen food options taste a lot more rustic than you might think. Favorites like chicken pot pie, sausage and beef lasagna, biscuits, and meatballs are all available at the big-box store, and have a homespun feel and flavor that'll leave you second-guessing whether you actually bought it or made it yourself.
What's even more impressive is that these homemade-tasting options don't break the bank. Some of Costco's Kirkland Signature frozen options, which are famously affordable, have a fresher flavor than expected, while other big brand names like Marie Callender's are stocked in the supermarket and have products in their line that you won't be able to resist. Which finds achieve this balance? We've got all your new favorites, right here.
1. PuraVida Garlic Parmesan Broccoli
Frozen vegetables can be a little hit and miss, and broccoli can be particularly difficult to nail. A lot of the time, frozen florets turn into total mush when they're thawed and cooked, and any seasoning that was once added to them can leak off or not pack the punch you wanted. That's why we were so pleased to discover that PuraVida Garlic Parmesan Broccoli, stocked at Costco, isn't like the other options out there. This product has been praised for its homemade taste and feel, and for its simple, classic flavor combination, which is sure to please even the pickiest of eaters (and which makes boring broccoli so much more fun).
PuraVida Garlic Parmesan Broccoli can be cooked in loads of different ways, but whatever method you opt for, it manages to retain its flavor. Costco customers particularly like air-frying it, which can help to give it a crispier texture and more developed taste. If you want a little bit more variety when it comes to your veggies, PuraVida also stocks other products in Costco, with a Primavera Mistura mix made from broccoli, red onion, zucchini, yellow squash, and red bell pepper. This mixture can also be stashed in your freezer and cooked in no time.
2. Cuisine Adventures Spanakopita Spinach & Feta Phyllo Triangles
A dish like spanakopita relies both on the balance of its ingredients and on the ingredients themselves. If one aspect is lacking, or if one addition stands out as being poorer quality or not prepared correctly, it can all fall apart. This can be particularly evident when it comes to frozen versions of the dish, which can often become soggy or be lacking in actual filling — y'know, the good stuff.
Well, we're pleased to tell you that Cuisine Adventures Spanakopita Spinach & Feta Phyllo Triangles, which are tucked away in Costco's freezer section, don't have this problem. These homemade-tasting parcels will feel as though you rustled them up that morning, and they're the perfect snack to serve when you want to impress your guests (just don't tell them that they came from your freezer). Cuisine Adventures' product nails its balance of feta to spinach, with the cheese not overriding things or becoming anonymous. Its spinach is also prepared excellently, avoiding any wateriness and the risk of each parcel falling apart. Importantly, too, these spanakopita triangles look the part: Somehow, they manage to beat the image on the box and appear even fresher than the picture indicates, which is pretty rare when it comes to frozen food.
3. Kirkland Signature Italian Sausage and Beef Lasagna
Frozen lasagna can often be quite low-quality, but how frequently does it genuinely taste homemade? It sounds unlikely, but if you head to Costco, you'll be able to experience this phenomenon for yourself, with its Kirkland Signature Italian Sausage and Beef Lasagna turning heads for its homemade flavor. Reviewers have pointed out that it's pretty difficult to tell the difference between this frozen dish and a scratch-made version, and customers absolutely love how tasty it is for its price. It can err on the side of fatty for some people, but hey, that's kinda to be expected for a lasagna full of sausage, right?
This lasagna doesn't just taste homemade, either. Folks have also pointed out that it has a homemade appearance, thanks to the mozzarella topping that turns browned and crispy as it cooks. If you need a quick midweek meal that tastes like it's had hours of work behind it, this is a great choice to stock up on next time you head to Costco. Just try not to get through all your packs too quickly — this lasagna's tasty, guys.
4. Afia Traditional Falafel
Finding store-bought falafel that tastes homemade is difficult enough at the best of times, but when you're trying to find frozen options that have that fresh flavor, it can turn into an impossible task. Impossible unless you go to Costco, that is. The retailer stocks Afia Traditional Falafel, a frozen falafel that tastes as though it were just made that day. Reviewers have even pointed out that it beats some fresh falafel they've eaten, which is seriously high praise for a mass-produced product.
What's so good about this falafel? As it turns out, everything. Its texture is a key highlight, with Afia's product having a crispy outside and a fluffy, soft interior. Its flavor is traditional and recognizable, with coriander, cumin, and garlic all shining through nicely, while its patties are well-formed (although some people find them a little small, but hey, you can't win 'em all). Customers also love how many individual falafels you get in each bag. Throw them into a pita bread with some hummus and a little toum (which is also great for a grilled cheese sandwich), and you'll have one of the best lunches you've eaten all week.
5. Ajinomoto Chicken Fried Rice
Frozen fried rice that looks and tastes homemade is a big ask. A lot of the time, you either end up with rice that turns to a soggy paste or grains that feel like little, hard pellets that are designed to be inedible. Ajinomoto Chicken Fried Rice manages to sidestep both of these issues and offers a fried rice dish that looks just like you've stirred it up in a wok on your stovetop. The fried rice is bursting with proper chicken pieces, peas, carrots, and edamame beans. Not bad for a boxed meal that's found in the depths of Costco's freezer section, huh?
What's especially exciting about Ajinomoto Chicken Fried Rice is how quickly it all comes together. You stick it in the microwave for three minutes, and you've got yourself a full meal. Depending on how you like your fried rice, you may want to punch it up a little with some soy sauce or chili oil, but with a dash of the wrist, dinner will be on the table in no time.
6. Rao's Eggplant Parmesan
Frozen eggplant parmesan isn't generally known for its quality, and it can often come out of the package as a mushy mess. Rao's Eggplant Parmesan, however, is a little different. This frozen eggplant parmesan feels like the real deal to customers, who are quick to point out how much they love its taste. The generous dish has a flavor to it that contradicts its frozen state, with a classic sauce and a generous amount of cheese. It may not be the best-looking meal in the bunch, but eggplant parmesan is hardly known for its elegant presentation. What matters is the taste, and here, it hits the spot.
Somehow, Rao's manages to perfect the hardest ingredient of all: The eggplant. This vegetable is at risk of descending into a chaotic blend of watery fiber and breadcrumbs, but it retains a slight crispiness without getting too tough. With a reasonable price point, this is a great vegetarian choice to feed the whole family. You can expect to be pretty full after, though — all that dairy's gonna get ya.
7. Robinhood Meetinghouse Cream Cheese Biscuits
Is it possible to find frozen biscuits that don't have that strange, chemical taste? Yes, it is — you just have to go to Costco. The retailer is just one place you can find Robinhood Meetinghouse Cream Cheese Biscuits, a product that contains just seven ingredients. With that minimal approach, it's not unreasonable to assume that they'd taste pretty close to homemade, and you'd be right. Reviewers have praised these biscuits for their rustic flavor, and when combined with their homely appearance, your guests may not be able to tell the difference between these and the batch you rustled up last time they were there.
When cooked, these biscuits brown nicely on their surface, with a gently caramelized appearance that might, upon first glance, look overcooked. Split them open, though, and the inside of each biscuit is steamy and fluffy. You get 24 per box, but you don't have to stick them in the oven in one go. "Wonderful biscuits and you can cook them one-at-a-time if you want," stated one customer on Reddit, who's clearly a big fan of Robinhood Meetinghouse's product. We are too, folks.
8. Marie Callender's Chicken Pot Pie
Be honest with us here. Would you expect a chicken pot pie made by Marie Callender's to taste homemade? You probably wouldn't, right? We wouldn't blame you: This brand is one of the biggest out there, and big brands don't usually equate to homespun flavors. So, that's why it's so surprising that Marie Callender's Chicken Pot Pies, which are stocked at Costco, taste just like you made them at home. Customers absolutely adore this pot pie, with one person on Reddit stating that "Marie will never do me wrong," particularly in comparison to options made by Banquet.
It's the little touches that give Marie Callender's Chicken Pot Pies that homemade vibe. Included in the ingredients is white wine, which adds a depth of flavor that you typically wouldn't expect in a product like this one. The vegetables, too, are treated with care, with the carrots slivered instead of cubed, giving them a scratch-made feel. If all that wasn't good enough, Marie Callender's Chicken Pot Pies are famously affordable and cost just a couple of bucks per portion. It's hard to go wrong with this one.
9. Frank G's Hole in the Wall Meatballs & Marinara Sauce
Supermarket meatballs are often fairly disappointing, and the frozen kind can be particularly bad. Instead of the rich, generous portions that you'd get in a restaurant, you end up with hard lumps of reconstituted meat that can turn to stone when you cook them. That's why Frank G's Hole in the Wall Meatballs & Marinara Sauce are a cut above. These meatballs are a relative newcomer to Costco, but we predict big things for them, based on their approach alone. Rather than stick to the tried-and-tested formula of smaller meatballs, they offer you the kind that you'd get as an appetizer in an Italian restaurant, with huge chunks of beef and veal drowned in a tangy sauce.
They certainly look homemade — and they taste homemade, too. Customers love how tender Frank G's Hole in the Wall's product is, which isn't always a given when it comes to frozen processed meat products. The marinara also wins praise, too, and serves as the perfect counterpoint to the richness of the meat. Serve them with spaghetti, tuck them into a meatball sub, or enjoy them on their own.
10. Motor City Pizza Co. Double Pepperoni Pizza
Frozen pizza rarely matches up to the real thing, but it seems as though Motor City Pizza Co. is on a mission to change that. The Detroit-style pizza manufacturer has long been praised for the quality of its pies, and its Double Pepperoni Pizza is a favorite amongst Costco customers. Some people state that it's the best frozen pizza out there, and even claim that it's often better than the freshly-made kind. That opinion is shared by far by far more than just one fan: People absolutely love this product. "I just wish I wasn't compelled to split the whole thing with my husband every time I cook one," said one person on Reddit. Honestly, we imagine that we'd feel the same.
This pizza wins particular plaudits for its crust, which people absolutely rave about. It manages to remain firm and chewy, even with the abundance of toppings on each pie. Plus, this thing is more versatile than it seems, folks. Customers love adding extra toppings or drizzling it with hot honey or sriracha after cooking, which gives it even more of a homemade feel. Trust us, you won't be disappointed with this one.