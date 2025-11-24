10 Frozen Costco Finds That Actually Taste Homemade

Finding food from major retailers that tastes like it was made in Grandma's kitchen can be tough. Most of the time, we expect the mass-produced grub that supermarkets create to have a pretty anonymous flavor, particularly if it's been kept in the freezer aisle for weeks on end. Somehow, though, Costco manages to avoid this. The retailer doesn't just offer fresh food that tastes homemade, but some of its frozen food options taste a lot more rustic than you might think. Favorites like chicken pot pie, sausage and beef lasagna, biscuits, and meatballs are all available at the big-box store, and have a homespun feel and flavor that'll leave you second-guessing whether you actually bought it or made it yourself.

What's even more impressive is that these homemade-tasting options don't break the bank. Some of Costco's Kirkland Signature frozen options, which are famously affordable, have a fresher flavor than expected, while other big brand names like Marie Callender's are stocked in the supermarket and have products in their line that you won't be able to resist. Which finds achieve this balance? We've got all your new favorites, right here.