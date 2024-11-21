9 Facts You Need To Know About The Ghirardelli Chocolate Company

Chocolate drove founder Domingo Ghirardelli across three continents before the company became the eponymous confectionary business that lives on today. Ghirardelli's origins as a chocolatier began in early 19th century Italy, where he grew up and apprenticed in the field before moving to South America. There, he eventually started up a confectionery business in Lima, Peru. Ghirardelli found even more success, however, pivoting on a business hunch. His friendship with the American businessman James Lick, who had a store next door to Ghirardelli's chocolate shop in Lima, evolved into a profitable partnership when Lick decided to return to the States in the mid-1840s. Legend has it that Lick brought 600 pounds of Ghirardelli's chocolate with him. Whether that was true or not, Lick sent word to Ghirardelli to come to Northern California once gold was discovered in the region. Ghirardelli did just that in 1849 and opened a general store with Lick. They sold supplies to miners and made good money with little luxuries — namely coffee and chocolate.

Seeing there was certainly a market for sweet tooths, Ghirardelli pivoted again to set up several businesses on his own. He opened shops in nearby San Francisco to sell a variety of goods, but chocolate won out over other business interests. Thanks to good timing and a monopoly on a product in high demand, Ghirardelli quickly became a recognized name in chocolate that has kept its roots in San Francisco ever since.