What, Exactly, Is The Flavor Of Red Velvet?

A red velvet cake topped with cream cheese frosting is always a crowd pleaser. It's a sweet that has permeated culinary culture. Even fast food chains have served red velvet desserts. Despite its popularity, it can be hard to categorize since its flavor is difficult to describe. Is it vanilla, chocolate, or some other indulgent ingredient that makes this cake so delicious? As it turns out, a red velvet cake's flavor may be more buttermilk than chocolate or vanilla.

The main difference between a standard chocolate cake and red velvet cake is the vinegar and buttermilk that go into a red velvet to give it a tangy essence. These two ingredients set this cake apart from others. Separately, each adds an acidic element to any dish, but together, that signature snap is sharpened, making it more noticeable for your palate and giving it that smooth buttermilk taste. They also help with the texture. When mixed with baking soda, it will create bubbles — just like when you mix these two ingredients to create a volcano in science class — producing a fluffy, velvety-light cake. But what about that chocolate taste?