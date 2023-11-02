What Is Birria And How Do You Serve It?

If you love tacos or just Mexican food in general, you've probably heard about birria. You might even think you get what the big deal is about, but in 2019, the LA Times published a list of 17 places you needed to try in Los Angeles to truly understand birria. This begs the question, if you need to try 17 different takes on it, is birria more complex than it may at first seem?

Over the last handful of years, birria has become a buzzword online. Word of its glory has traveled far from carts and trucks in trendy West Coast cities like Los Angeles and Austin, to the world of New York City street food. This specific method of preparing and cooking this braised meat has created a flavor that Americans can't resist.

The most popular take on it is the birria taco. These street food delights are prepared using birria meat served with its braising liquid on the side the form of a delicious consommé. Stateside, you'll most commonly find this served as a birria taco, also known as a quesabirria if melted cheese is part of the equation (which is always should be). I used my own expertise as an NYC foodie and journalist and consulted the research of other experts to go beyond the birria taco. There is just so much the average foodie doesn't know about this tasty and comforting Mexican dish.