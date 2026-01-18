7 Best Costco Kitchen Gadgets That Are Less Than $50

Known for having affordable prices across a wide array of product categories, from groceries to clothing to toys, Costco can be the ideal place to get everything you need for your kitchen. For instance, it's possible to save money buying major kitchen appliances from Costco when you can take advantage of packages, Costco Direct offers, and members-only pricing. The warehouse chain carries a slew of options online and at its more than 800 locations, including small kitchen gadgets that make cooking more convenient and often better for less than $50.

Daily Meal sifted through Costco's kitchen gadgets and found seven that fall at or under this low price point. To provide a list of products that customers deem worth the purchase, we only considered those with ratings of 4 stars and above from more than 100 reviews. Most of these can be found at Costco's warehouse locations, but a couple may only be available online. As you're shopping, keep in mind that the availability and prices could be different from the time of this writing.