7 Best Costco Kitchen Gadgets That Are Less Than $50
Known for having affordable prices across a wide array of product categories, from groceries to clothing to toys, Costco can be the ideal place to get everything you need for your kitchen. For instance, it's possible to save money buying major kitchen appliances from Costco when you can take advantage of packages, Costco Direct offers, and members-only pricing. The warehouse chain carries a slew of options online and at its more than 800 locations, including small kitchen gadgets that make cooking more convenient and often better for less than $50.
Daily Meal sifted through Costco's kitchen gadgets and found seven that fall at or under this low price point. To provide a list of products that customers deem worth the purchase, we only considered those with ratings of 4 stars and above from more than 100 reviews. Most of these can be found at Costco's warehouse locations, but a couple may only be available online. As you're shopping, keep in mind that the availability and prices could be different from the time of this writing.
Rabbit Wine Decanter
If you enjoy drinking wine, you might already know that decanting it first is the best way to get air into the liquid so that the aromas and flavors can fully open up and the sediment can separate. The result is a better drinking experience, as the process improves the smell and taste of wine compared to pouring it straight from the bottle.
With this Rabbit Wine Decanter from Costco, you won't have to use tricks to perfectly decant a glass of wine without a decanter anymore. This glass kitchen gadget features a wide bottom for optimal aeration. As you pour your wine in, it passes through an aerating funnel and micro-perforated strainer that oxygenate and remove impurities before the wine beautifully cascades down the insides of the glass. This decanter can hold a full 750-milliliter bottle and comes with an acacia wood coaster to catch any wine that drips down the outside while serving. The set is regularly priced at $47.99 and only available online.
Chefman Custom-Temp 1.8-Liter Electric Kettle
When you're brewing coffee and tea, getting the water temperature just right can make all the difference. In fact, overheating your water is one of the mistakes you might be making when brewing tea, as this can make delicate teas taste too bitter. Water temperature makes all the difference when brewing coffee, too, creating a bitter, unpalatable taste if it's too hot.
The Chefman Custom-Temp 1.8-Liter Electric Kettle at Costco takes the guesswork out of the brewing process with precise digital controls. Along with a removable tea infuser and custom settings for different tea types, its rapid-boil technology brings water to temperature in as little as three minutes — faster than stovetop heating. Meanwhile, the keep-warm function holds your selected heat for up to an hour. For just $37.99, you can even use this cordless kettle for making hot cereals and instant foods, such as mashed potatoes and ramen.
Dash Disney Mickey & Friends No-Drip Waffle Maker
Making homemade waffles can result in messy overflow that spills onto counters and creates a sticky cleanup nightmare if you pour too much batter into the iron. With the built-in overflow channels on this Dash Disney Mickey & Friends No-Drip Waffle Maker from Costco, the batter is collected and turned into bonus dippable waffle sticks. The dual ceramic nonstick surfaces also ensure even cooking and effortless release.
This kitchen gadget can cook four 4-inch waffles at once, making breakfast and parties fun with Mickey, Minnie, Goofy, and Donald Duck imprints. The waffle maker has a plug-and-go setup and non-slip feet, and you can store it standing upright to save space. Priced at $29.97 online, it's a magical, mess-free addition to any kitchen. Worth noting is that the Dash brand's mini waffle maker made Daily Meal's list of the best waffle makers of 2023, and customers are generally happy with this model as well.
bella XL Griddle with Warming Tray
When you're cooking for a crowd, you might juggle multiple pans or serve food that cools off before you can finish making the rest of the meal. This bella XL Griddle with Warming Tray from Costco solves both problems. Its expansive 12-inch-by-22-inch surface is suitable for frying up pancakes, bacon, burgers, or fajitas all at once. Then, the convenient pull-out, dishwasher-safe warming tray, which you can also use as a serving plate, keeps finished items hot and ready to serve.
The griddle also features a durable ceramic nonstick coating that's free of cadmium, lead, PFAS, PFOA, and PTFE for effortless cooking and cleanup. You can protect this $49.99 investment by avoiding one of the mistakes people make when cooking on electric griddles: using metal utensils, which could scratch the nonstick coating. Plus, it has a removable temperature control probe, and you can put the drip tray in the dishwasher for convenient cleaning.
Cuisinart SimpliTouch XL Color Touchscreen 2-Slice Toaster
Toasting bread, bagels, or pastries perfectly every time can be tricky with basic toasters that rely on guesswork for shade levels or that struggle with thick slices. Elevating your morning routine, the Cuisinart SimpliTouch XL Color Touchscreen Two-Slice Toaster at Costco has an innovative color touchscreen with six precise shade settings — shown with actual toast images — to choose from. It also has five dedicated presets for bread, bagels, English muffins, pastries, and waffles to optimize timing and temperature automatically.
Additionally, the toaster's extra-large slots can accommodate thick items like artisan breads and bagels, while the handy Defrost, +15 Seconds, and Single Slice functions allow for even further customization. The lever lets you check the progress without interrupting the cycle, and cord storage is included to keep your countertop tidy. Crafted with a durable stainless steel body, this user-friendly gadget is regularly priced at $44.99. Worth noting, too, is that this Costco model is a newer version of the discontinued Cuisinart touchscreen toaster that landed on Daily Meal's list of best toasters to buy for value in 2023.
Cuisinart Power Blend Immersion Blender
In order to blend soups, purée sauces, and whip cream into shape, you often have to transfer the ingredients from a bulky blender or stand mixer to a pot or other container. The problem is that this process increases the risk of spills and creates extra cleanup. According to cookbook author Alex Snodgrass' tips for low-fuss cooking, an immersion blender is one of the best kitchen gadgets for avoiding these issues because it streamlines the process.
The Cuisinart Power Blend Immersion Blender is a well-liked option among Costco shoppers. With a powerful 400-watt motor and variable pulse speeds for precise control, this versatile hand blender comes with a stainless steel blade. A guard is included so that you can use it with nonstick pots and around delicate surfaces without scratching them. You get more than just the basics, too — a 3-cup prep container, 4-cup food processor, and a full-size whisk. For $49.99, you even get a drawstring bag for easy parts storage.
bella 6-quart Programmable Slow Cooker and 2-quart Slow Cooker Set
Preparing full meals with mains and sides often means coordinating multiple appliances or timing everything perfectly on the stove, which can lead to overcooking or constant monitoring. With a slow cooker, timing is still essential, but you only have to manage one piece of cookware for your meal. This bella 6-quart Programmable Slow Cooker and 2-quart Slow Cooker Set from Costco makes set-it-and-forget-it cooking effortless.
While you can use the larger cooker for entrees like chili and roasts, the smaller one is great for dips and side dishes. The larger cooker also features more cooking functions, including four-, six-, eight-, and 10-hour cook settings. However, both boast sturdy steel exteriors in a sleek matte gray, and they come with removable black stoneware inserts and clear glass lids that can go straight into the dishwasher for quick cleanup. The $49.99 price is already a great deal, but you can extend the slow cookers' lives with one extra step: Grease the inner walls before each use.