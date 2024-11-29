One Extra Step Can Extend Your Slow Cooker's Life
Is your slow cooker a go-to appliance for family meals or weekly meal prep? From classic pot roast to unexpected slow cooker dishes like risotto, there's so much that you can do with this kitchen tool. And, whether yours is moderately priced like the Crock-Pot 7 Quart Slow Cooker or more expensive like the Calphalon 5.3 Quart Digital Slow Cooker, you understandably want to protect your investment. One way to do that is to avoid scrubbing stuck-on food with abrasives, which wears down the protective inner coating. It all starts with greasing the inside before you cook.
Forgetting to rub down the inner sides of the pot with oil is a common slow cooker mistake. The purpose behind greasing first is the same as putting oil or butter in a pan or Dutch oven before you bake, sear, or saute — to prevent food from sticking to the cooking surface. In a slow cooker, you're likely to have a sticky issue with meals that contain starchy foods — such as grain products and certain vegetables — cheesy ingredients, or batters with little liquid. Oiling the pot before you start cooking reduces the probability of a mess, and you can use butter or even a non-stick cooking spray.
Additional tips for maintaining your slow cooker
Using cooking oil or spray to coat the pot of your slow cooker isn't the only way to protect this reliable appliance. Specially made liners, such as Reynolds Kitchens Slow Cooker Liners or SMARTAKE Slow Cooker Liners, create a barrier so that the food doesn't directly touch the cooking surface, preventing it from sticking. After enjoying your meal, all you have to do is store the leftovers, throw away the liner, and wipe away any remaining oily residue with soapy, warm water and a sponge.
This technique works with aluminum foil and parchment paper, too. Using the liners and foil to create dividing walls and compartments also maximizes the space in your slow cooker. This bonus application allows you to warm multiple foods separately.
In case you forget to grease or line your slow cooker, don't fret. There's an easy way to deep clean the pot and lift away stuck-on food without having to scrub it off. The three-ingredient hack to self-clean your slow cooker involves filling the pot with warm water, adding some distilled white vinegar, and slowly pouring in baking soda to avoid a volcano-like explosion. Then, leave the appliance on low with the lid on for an hour and let it cool down some before wiping it clean with a sponge. Use a toothbrush to gently remove stubborn spots.