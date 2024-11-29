One Extra Step Can Extend Your Slow Cooker's Life

Is your slow cooker a go-to appliance for family meals or weekly meal prep? From classic pot roast to unexpected slow cooker dishes like risotto, there's so much that you can do with this kitchen tool. And, whether yours is moderately priced like the Crock-Pot 7 Quart Slow Cooker or more expensive like the Calphalon 5.3 Quart Digital Slow Cooker, you understandably want to protect your investment. One way to do that is to avoid scrubbing stuck-on food with abrasives, which wears down the protective inner coating. It all starts with greasing the inside before you cook.

Forgetting to rub down the inner sides of the pot with oil is a common slow cooker mistake. The purpose behind greasing first is the same as putting oil or butter in a pan or Dutch oven before you bake, sear, or saute — to prevent food from sticking to the cooking surface. In a slow cooker, you're likely to have a sticky issue with meals that contain starchy foods — such as grain products and certain vegetables — cheesy ingredients, or batters with little liquid. Oiling the pot before you start cooking reduces the probability of a mess, and you can use butter or even a non-stick cooking spray.