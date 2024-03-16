How To Perfectly Decant A Glass Of Wine Without A Decanter

Wine enthusiasts know that decanting is an important part of the process to ensure the best experience. Decanting is performed for two reasons: It helps eliminate the sediment that naturally collects in bottles and aerates the wine to enhance its flavor. While most people use a decanter for this purpose, you may find yourself lacking one at some point. In this case, there's an alternative method you can use that will return the same dazzling results.

All you need are two wine glasses, particularly oversized ones. Pour a glass of wine from the bottle, then take that glass and pour it into another glass. This two-step process can help you to avoid sediment while also infusing the wine with the perfect amount of air. Even better, you won't need to worry about cleaning dirty wine decanters, which is crucial when decanting wine using the conventional method. There are also some methods to employ when decanting wine that ensure the best possible outcome.