12 Mistakes Everyone Makes When Cooking On An Electric Griddle

These days, there's a plug-in appliance for all of your kitchen needs — but few are as easy to use as an electric griddle. Electric griddles allow you to make restaurant-quality food without the need for a huge, unwieldy, gas-powered range. These machines heat their flat-top surface directly from a power socket, and a surprising amount of food can be fit on their snug designs. Electric griddles are particularly useful when you want to cook food that isn't swimming in fat, thanks to their ability to drain grease away into an embedded well or drip tray. As many electric griddles are coated with a nonstick surface, you also don't have to use much fat in the first place or worry about your food catching on the metal.

Despite their simple design, however, cooking with an electric griddle isn't a walk in the park. These appliances can be slightly more unpredictable than cooking on your regular stove, and many foods will require a different temperature than you might be used to in order to cook correctly. Some foods may also be unsuitable for an electric griddle in the first place, leading to a disappointing meal. You're in luck, though: All of these mistakes, and more, can be easily avoided.