Do You Really Save Money Buying Kitchen Appliances From Costco?

Known mainly for offering quality regional and national grocery brands at affordable prices, Costco is more than just a wholesale retailer where you can get everything you need to fill your pantry and refrigerator. It's easy to forget that the store has a wide variety of other products as well, including big and small kitchen appliances that you can save money on when you take advantage of the retailer's online members-only perks.

Since most retailers price-match with competitors, you might not see much cost difference on Costco kitchen appliances at first glance. That's why one of the best ways to avoid making mistakes when shopping at Costco is to look for instant savings and other discounts. When it comes to kitchen appliances, its Costco Direct and Spend & Save online offerings can provide hundreds of dollars in savings. If you're already buying one appliance, items with a red Costco Direct tag qualify for $100 off each additional appliance (up to four extra appliances and $400 off). The eligible products are clearly labeled, and sometimes, Costco increases the savings.

Meanwhile, its Spend & Save promotions periodically offer hundreds of dollars in savings on high-dollar purchases of appliances online — such as saving $300 when you spend $1,999, a threshold that's easy to reach when buying major appliances. The details for current promotions will be in the product descriptions of items with green Spend & Save tags. Best of all, kitchen appliance packages allow you to get multiple appliances for hundreds of dollars less than buying each one individually. And, these items may be eligible for Costco Direct and Spend & Save money savings as well.