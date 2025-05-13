Do You Really Save Money Buying Kitchen Appliances From Costco?
Known mainly for offering quality regional and national grocery brands at affordable prices, Costco is more than just a wholesale retailer where you can get everything you need to fill your pantry and refrigerator. It's easy to forget that the store has a wide variety of other products as well, including big and small kitchen appliances that you can save money on when you take advantage of the retailer's online members-only perks.
Since most retailers price-match with competitors, you might not see much cost difference on Costco kitchen appliances at first glance. That's why one of the best ways to avoid making mistakes when shopping at Costco is to look for instant savings and other discounts. When it comes to kitchen appliances, its Costco Direct and Spend & Save online offerings can provide hundreds of dollars in savings. If you're already buying one appliance, items with a red Costco Direct tag qualify for $100 off each additional appliance (up to four extra appliances and $400 off). The eligible products are clearly labeled, and sometimes, Costco increases the savings.
Meanwhile, its Spend & Save promotions periodically offer hundreds of dollars in savings on high-dollar purchases of appliances online — such as saving $300 when you spend $1,999, a threshold that's easy to reach when buying major appliances. The details for current promotions will be in the product descriptions of items with green Spend & Save tags. Best of all, kitchen appliance packages allow you to get multiple appliances for hundreds of dollars less than buying each one individually. And, these items may be eligible for Costco Direct and Spend & Save money savings as well.
Additional benefits and savings when you buy Costco kitchen appliances
Alongside the extra online savings available on Costco kitchen appliances, the price you see includes everything that you need. You don't have to pay extra for delivery and installation, haul away, and basic installation parts like at some other retailers because these services are included. However, it's important to note that some of these services aren't available everywhere that Costco operates, so you'll want to double-check your zip code for availability in the cart before completing your transaction. Also, delivery and installation may require separate appointments, while extra shipping fees are applied to purchases going to Alaska, Hawaii, and Puerto Rico.
Another benefit of getting kitchen appliances with Costco is the extended warranty and services. Rather than the standard one year, the warranty lasts for two years. You receive free technical support, too, and if you're unsatisfied with your appliances, you can return them within 90 days of the transaction date.
On top of that, one of the Costco shopping tips and tricks for the best deals is to take advantage of the store's price adjustment scheme. This policy allows you to get a refund of the difference on a price reduction that occurs within 30 days of your purchase. And, if you aren't sure yet that a Costco membership is worth the cost – it definitely is if you're in the market for kitchen appliances.