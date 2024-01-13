A Cookbook Author's Tips For Low-Fuss Cooking After A Long Day
You don't need to be a master chef with loads of time on your hands to combat the winter months and create a wealth of delicious, healthy recipes. All you need is a kitchen to experiment. Recently, I had the pleasure of interviewing Alex Snodgrass, a self-taught chef and cookbook author who embodies these truths. With no formal training, her childhood was her classroom with her mom and grandmother, cooking up Italian and Southern specialties. As she grew older, Alex became more adventurous, trying new techniques and cuisines on her own, and now she's here to share her tips with us.
When it comes to health and comfort in the winter months and when schedules are hectic, Alex keeps her focus on real ingredients and minimizing overly processed foods. She finds comfort in "eating with the seasons." As the temperature drops, she craves "warm and hearty dishes like pot roast, creamy orzo skillets, and slow cooker favorites."
She's here to help us cook up some low-fuss winter fare that promises to keep us healthy without compromising on taste. Let's take a look at some of Alex's tips and tricks from her years in the kitchen and her new cookbook "Dinner Tonight" in this ode to low-fuss cooking.
Stock your pantry for effortless cooking
After a long day, the key to low-fuss cooking lies in strategic planning, especially when it comes to your pantry. According to Alex, the art of simplifying your culinary endeavors begins with having the right ingredients at your fingertips. "Cooking at home doesn't have to be a complete hassle," Snodgrass emphasizes. "That's why I have a chapter at the beginning of the book titled "Convenient Condiments” to help stock your kitchen with helpful ingredients for quick and easy meals."
Alex recommends keeping your pantry stocked with store-bought sauces and condiments. These culinary shortcuts act as flavor foundations for dishes. "For example, if you have a jar of BBQ sauce on hand, you can whip up my Skillet BBQ Chicken Quinoa Bake and my Sheet Pan Mini BBQ-Cheddar Meatloaves with Sweet Potatoes and Brussels Sprouts. The same principle applies to ingredients like buffalo sauce, salsa verde, store-bought pesto, and Thai curry pastes."
When asked about her favorite lesser-known ingredients, Alex enthusiastically shared her top picks, starting with "harissa, a North African paste made of roasted chiles and spices," she reveals. "It's got a lovely smokey and spicy flavor and can be used to add immediate flavor to soups, salads, and skillet dinners." Another standout is gochujang, a fermented Korean chile paste known for adding an instant burst of flavor to dishes. Both are well-loved and used in her kitchen.
Make sure you have the right cookware
You don't have to own an array of gadgets in your kitchen to embody stress-free cooking, but having the right cookware at your disposal can make all the difference. When it comes to specific tools and gadgets, Alex loves her immersion blender; it's perfect for making sauces, dressings, and blending soups. The immersion blender, also known as a hand blender, allows for quick and efficient blending directly in the pot or container, eliminating the need for transferring hot liquids to a blender. This not only streamlines the cooking process but also minimizes cleanup, a crucial aspect of low-fuss cooking.
In addition to the immersion blender, investing in a crockpot or a slow cooker is a great way to cut down on cooking time and clean up. Throw in your ingredients in the morning, and by evening, you have a flavorful and tender dish ready to serve. It's a hands-off approach to cooking that can be a game-changer for anyone with a hectic schedule.
Hit it homerun with one-pot/one-pan meals
After a long day, the last thing you want is a sink full of dishes. Alex understands the importance of simplicity in the kitchen. She shares essential cooking tips and techniques to master the art of one-pot/one-pan meals, ensuring that your evenings are filled with deliciousness, not chaos.
Streamline your cooking process by choosing recipes that require only one skillet, pan, or pot. This not only minimizes the number of dishes to clean but also allows flavors to meld together seamlessly. Sheet pan dinners are a revelation for those seeking simplicity without compromising flavor. Arrange your protein and veggies on a single sheet pan, pop it in the oven, and voila — a complete meal without a huge mess.
With these techniques in your culinary toolkit, you can create impressive meals with minimal effort, ensuring that the joy of cooking remains intact even on the busiest of days. Say goodbye to kitchen chaos and hello to the ease and satisfaction of one-pot/one-pan wonders.
Streamline your cooking experience
While many choose the meal prep method, you don't need to cook everything in one day to keep your kitchen (and stress level) neat and organized. However, you will need a bit of strategic preparation. Know what you plan to cook and buy it all at once so you don't have to go back to the store, then prep it beforehand.
Before you cook, "pre-chop and measure out all of your ingredients before you fire up that skillet, "Alex suggests. "You'll be way more relaxed when cooking and not frantically trying to chop in the 2 minutes before something burns."
By taking the time to prepare your ingredients in advance, you set the stage for a more enjoyable and relaxed cooking experience. Imagine having all your components neatly organized, and ready to be added seamlessly to the sizzling cookware. This not only eliminates the last-minute chaos but also allows you to focus on the art of cooking itself.
Get comfortable and creative in the kitchen
If you're new to cooking or don't have the confidence when it comes to crafting your own culinary masterpieces, Alex suggests focusing on the basics. Begin by honing your prepping skills, such as learning the correct ways to cut, peel, and chop your ingredients. Once you have these basics down, you can dig deeper into flavor combinations and more complex ingredients. There's no need to push yourself with tasks like making your own sauces just yet. Let your pantry be your sous-chef as you master the fundamentals.
As cooks become more comfortable with the basics, Snodgrass encourages them to explore and add their own flare. It's about empowerment. Once you're comfortable and have a solid foundation, you can start getting creative, making the recipes your own with homemade sauces and added ingredients that speak to the flavors you love.
Alex's favorite recipes: A harmony of health and comfort
As the winter chill settles in, Alex shares her favorite recipes from her cookbook that strike the perfect balance between health and comfort. These are not only delicious but also remarkably straightforward to make, ensuring a cozy and stress-free dining experience.
For colder nights, Snodgrass recommends one pan coconut-lime chicken and rice, which captures the essence of winter comfort with its creamy texture, tangy notes, and a hint of spice. What makes it a standout choice is its ability to be both hearty and light — a perfect combination for any night of the week.
Snodgrass's love affair with slow cooker gochujang beef bowls shines through as a family favorite. The beauty of this recipe lies in its simplicity. Just toss the ingredients into a crockpot, let it simmer and transform throughout the day, and come home to a delicious and healthy dinner on even the craziest of weeknights. This dish showcases the magic of the slow cooker, providing a warm and flavorful bowl that embodies both ease and elegance. These winter favorites from Alex reflect her commitment to crafting recipes that are both approachable and delightful.