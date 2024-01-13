A Cookbook Author's Tips For Low-Fuss Cooking After A Long Day

You don't need to be a master chef with loads of time on your hands to combat the winter months and create a wealth of delicious, healthy recipes. All you need is a kitchen to experiment. Recently, I had the pleasure of interviewing Alex Snodgrass, a self-taught chef and cookbook author who embodies these truths. With no formal training, her childhood was her classroom with her mom and grandmother, cooking up Italian and Southern specialties. As she grew older, Alex became more adventurous, trying new techniques and cuisines on her own, and now she's here to share her tips with us.

When it comes to health and comfort in the winter months and when schedules are hectic, Alex keeps her focus on real ingredients and minimizing overly processed foods. She finds comfort in "eating with the seasons." As the temperature drops, she craves "warm and hearty dishes like pot roast, creamy orzo skillets, and slow cooker favorites."

She's here to help us cook up some low-fuss winter fare that promises to keep us healthy without compromising on taste. Let's take a look at some of Alex's tips and tricks from her years in the kitchen and her new cookbook "Dinner Tonight" in this ode to low-fuss cooking.