17 Trader Joe's Appetizers That Are Party-Worthy

If you are in the midst of planning a dinner party — or, perhaps, a brunch party — we can help. First of all, we have a guide on how to set up your dinner party like a pro. Or, there's Martha Stewart's simple tip for hosting a stress-free dinner party, which is to make some of the food or drinks ahead of time. But before you can even get to the part where you are prepping food or other logistics, there is something very important to figure out: What exactly do you plan to serve to eat?

There is no denying that the main course is super important, but the appetizers are also essential. After all, the appetizers are the first taste (literally) that your guests will be getting for how the night will go. In other words, the appetizers are important to get right — and you do not even have to make them from scratch to make a good impression. Luckily for you, Trader Joe's has a ton of delicious appetizer options (many of which come from the freezer aisle) that are super easy to prepare because they are already pre-cooked. This means that you can spend the majority of your time and energy on the entree while still knowing that your guests will have super tasty and memorable appetizers to snack on before the main course.