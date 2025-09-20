Martha Stewart's Simple Tip For Hosting A Stress-Free Dinner Party

Preparing and serving a three-course meal to even the closest of friends can stir up a whirlpool of anxiety in the solar plexus. Fortunately, cookbook queen Martha Stewart has a simple tip for hosting a stress-free dinner party: preparing as much as you can in advance.

In an episode of "On Air with Ryan Seacrest", where she shared her top hosting tips, the TV star advised having "a lot prepared ahead of time. I think most of our mistakes are that we're trying to do everything at the last minute. It's better to have stuff to serve that's been prepared a little bit before the guests get there."

Stewart's tip makes perfect sense — if you leave the majority of the prep to the last minute, you'll end up feeling like a sweaty, stressed chef working the line at a busy restaurant instead of a relaxed and inviting host at home. Making the salads, appetizers, and side dishes before your guests arrive means you won't feel under pressure to cook several things at once. Better yet, you can place all your energies on the single task of grilling up some steak or carving a roast chicken into portions to make the main dish absolutely perfect. Now, you don't have to assemble entire courses beforehand. For instance, you could prep the fixings for your salad earlier but hold back on dressing it until moments before serving, or keep the garnishes chilled in the fridge until you're ready to plate up.